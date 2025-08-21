Supa Cent’s Puerto Rico Wedding Was Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

When it comes to keeping it real, few do it better than our girl, Supa Cent. The New Orleans native, entrepreneur, and internet icon has given us years of laughter, lessons, and looks—and now she’s letting us in on one of her most beautiful chapters yet: marriage.

In a destination wedding straight out of a fairytale, Supa married her longtime love, Ray “Rayzor” Breaux, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. But true to Supa’s style, this wasn’t about glitz, glamour, or pleasing crowds.

This next chapter of her life was all about love, authenticity, and doing things her way. Keep scrolling for gorgeous pictures, dress details, and background on Supa and “her man, her man, her man.”

Supa Cent’s Wedding Details: The Dresses, The Glow, The Hair

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The exclusive images she shared with Essence show Supa in not one, but two jaw-dropping gowns. The first was a body-hugging, off-the-shoulder stunner that showed off her curves in the best way. We’re talking hips, waist, and cakes!

The second dress was more classic. The over-the-top piece gave us full Cinderella vibes, complete with a voluminous train fit for a queen.

For beauty, Supa went soft and natural, styling her own hair and makeup. Her hair framed her face perfectly with tight natural curls, while her makeup was sculpted yet delicate with a nude lip.

What we love about Supa is her beauty evolution. From rocking lace fronts and weaves to embracing her natural curls, she oozes versatility. And the social media mogul carried that energy straight to the altar. With her natural beauty on full display, she reminded us why she’s been a beauty blueprint for so many Black women online.

Supa Cent’s Wedding Details: A Love Story In Real Time

Source: Lago Lens Photography / @lago_lens_photography

Supa has never shied away from sharing her ups and downs in love. Many of her relationships have played out in the public eye, and her bond with Rayzor has had its challenges, too—including a very public dispute.

But despite the drama, the two worked it out. They stayed unbothered, minding their own business, and loving on each other.

Their ceremony, small and guest-free, was fitting: stripping away the noise, the outside opinions, and the pressures of a traditional wedding. Instead, their nuptials focused on what matters: two people choosing each other flaws and all.

We love love, but more importantly, we love Black love. Congratulations, Supa and Rayzor!