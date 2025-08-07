Subscribe
Rihanna's Maternity Style Is Bold & Breaking The Internet - Again

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold, Bright, & Breaking The Internet – Again

The Bajan beauty just made a cotton candy ice cream dress and lime green sneakers couture.

Published on August 6, 2025

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold, Bright, & Breaking The Internet - Again Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 04, 2025
Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna is the blueprint for effortless maternity style – pregnant, unbothered, and pushing the fashion envelope like only she can.

The global style icon was recently spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a dreamy, pastel pink and yellow cotton candy-inspired maxi dress that looked like a birthday cake in motion. We’re talking swirls of colors, flowy fabrics, and sweet details.

Rihanna Pairs Pumas & Pastels, Floating Like An Ice Cream Dream In LA

And in true Rih Rih form, she paired it with bold, lime green sneakers. One thing the Puma ambassador is going to do is rock kicks and lean into couture comfort.

Rihanna’s look is playful, fresh, and peak her. From the sheer fabric that showed off her baby bump to the daring style, it was a full fashion moment that only she could pull off.

The mother of soon-to-be three appeared like a walking ad for fearless maternity fashion.

Rihanna Rocks Fox Fur & Snakeskin Booties In LA

Then, like the fashion shapeshifter she is, Rihanna pulled a full 180. Paparazzi recently caught her out again – this time in a cozy charcoal gray sweatshirt, relaxed fit jeans, and a fox fur shawl. Her accessories did not disappoint: oversized sunglasses, layers of gold jewelry, a black purse, and leopard print booties for a little edge.

The look was giving, luxe, laid back, and fall-ready.

Whether she’s dripping in soft pastels or oversized streetwear, Rihanna continues to rewrite the maternity style rules with every outing. She reminds us that there’s no one way to “dress pregnant” and proves that expecting moms can still serve lewks, switch it up, and have fun with fashion.

When it comes to motherhood and style, Rihanna is always in labor – and delivering.

