The Acne Struggle No One Talks About—Why Adult Black Women Are Still Breaking Out

Source: Daniel de la Hoz / Getty

Throughout the last few years there have been welcomed improvements within the skincare industry as it relates to this inclusivity of Black women—but like most things in America, there is still so much more that needs to be done.

Melanated skin has different needs, and as such, we as Black women require products that are going to enhance our skin, but we also need skincare products that target the areas and issues that impact us the most.

Speaking exclusively with Danielle James, beauty editor, expert, and former Digital Beauty Director at Elle, who is also a longtime advocate for inclusivity in the beauty and fashion industry, she discusses with HelloBeautiful what the skincare industry can do to better serve Black women and keep the adult acne at bay.

When asked about the disparities in skincare between Black women and other races, James provided an in-depth answer about what the skincare industry is missing when it comes to Black women.

“Skincare isn’t one size fits all. Skin conditions like hyperpigmentation, keloids and eczema can appear differently on melanin-rich skin, yet many products and treatments are still developed without considering those differences,” James says. “When research, product testing, and even dermatology training overlook how these conditions show up on darker skin tones, it leads to misdiagnosis, mistreatment, and a lack of trust.”

“And when you layer that onto the larger disparities Black women already face in healthcare, it becomes more than a beauty issue—it’s a health equity issue,” she adds. “We’re not just talking about vanity. We’re talking about care, access, and whether Black women are seen and served by the systems meant to support them. If we’re not included in the research, the formulation, or the marketing, then we’re not truly being cared for.”

Black Women Deserve Products That Work

James didn’t stop there, as she also shared what she feels the skincare industry can do to better serve Black women, who are well-known to spend billions annually on skincare products.

“You can’t say something works for “all skin types” if it’s never been tested on darker tones. That’s not inclusivity—it’s neglect,” James notes.

“Black women deserve to be part of the research and the results. We experience skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and acne differently, yet we’re often left out of clinical trials and product testing altogether. Without us in the equation, the industry continues to miss the mark,” she says.

James also points to the importance of inclusivity across the entire spectrum of skincare brands, not just in the marketing where a few select Black faces are seen.

“But science is just one part. Inclusivity should be embedded across the entire brand: from who’s formulating the product, to who’s featured in campaigns, to who’s making decisions at the top. If Black women aren’t in the research, the marketing, or the decision-making, then we’re not in the room—and that’s a problem,” she says.

We don’t just buy beauty—we build it. We lead trends, drive revenue, and create cultural relevance. Brands that want to thrive long-term have to recognize that,” James notes matter-of-factly. “Black women are leaders in beauty. We influence culture, we spend intentionally, and we show up for brands that show up for us.”

Tips For Black Skin

Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat, also spoke with HelloBeautiful and shared his professional insight to the needs of Black skin and offered tips on what Black women can do at home to protect their skin from breakouts.

“Acne is the most prevalent skin condition in the U.S., affecting as many as 50 million Americans and 80% of people at some point during their lives,” Robinson explained. “It is the most common dermatological disorder in Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino populations. In addition to managing active breakouts.”

“Black skin can be more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” he continues. “Acne treatments need to have a balance of being gentle enough to not inflame the skin, yet effective enough to treat acne. That’s where products like Winlevi come in—it targets acne-causing hormones in the skin without causing excessive irritation, making it a thoughtful choice for darker skin tones that are more susceptible to discoloration.”

Robinson suggests what Black women should do to target, lessen or eliminate their chronic acne—and they are simple steps that can be easily added to your existing beauty routine.

“Ensure clean skin before you work out; do not wear makeup,” he begins. “Use a lightweight or water-based moisturizer. If working out outside, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen for both UVA and UVB protection.”

Robinson continues, adding “Shower right after a workout (or at least change clothes), and reapply moisturizer and sunscreen/SPF. Talk to a dermatologist about clinically-proven topical treatments, which help to reduce acne without compromising the skin barrier.”

Tried And True Products That Work

As a trusted beauty industry expert, specializing in the needs of Black skincare, James also has a few products and practices she swears by to help Black women combat adult acne. “

“First, I always recommend seeing a dermatologist—especially one familiar with how acne and hyperpigmentation show up on melanin-rich skin,” she says of the initial step that Black women should adhere to.

“I start every routine with a gentle, nourishing cleanser. Byroe’s Chamomile Tea Cleanser is a favorite—it smells incredible, calms the skin,” James shares. “For a more affordable option that performs just as well, Urban Hydration’s Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash is a go-to.”

“After I get out of the shower, the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence gives my skin a gorgeous glow and adds that extra layer of hydration,” she adds. “Then I layer SkinMedica’s HA5 Serum while my skin is still damp. For eyes, I love Chanel No. 1 Revitalizing Eye Cream. The metal wand helps with puffiness and smooths everything out. As for moisturizers, Olay Super Cream is the one I always return to.”

Following her daily skincare recommendations, James also shared her pick for the most essential part of skincare, sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is a key player in anti-aging and in preventing dark spots from deepening,” James says. “I use Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion on my face—it’s weightless, invisible, and wears beautifully under makeup. For body, I love Sol de Janeiro’s Radiance SPF for its glow and protection.”

“And recently, I’ve been using Winlevi for my chest acne. It’s made such a difference— I’m finally back in low-cut tops, just in time for summer,” she tells HelloBeautiful.