Can Your Pet Determine Your Partner?

According to a recent Huffington Post article, having a dog might be helpful when it comes to choosing the right mate.

Because they have millions more smell receptors and can’t speak, the way your dog reacts to a new partner might be a good indicator of a part of your significant other’s personality that you have yet to see. The article suggests gaging the dog’s reaction to your new mate – for instance, if you have a friendly dog that doesn’t seem to like your new partner very much, chances are they might not be that great for you, either.

What do you think? If you have a dog, test this theory out! Click on the “Huffington Post” link to read the full article.

