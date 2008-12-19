HOTTEST TREND OF ’08: Tote Bags

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Tote bags are a convenient and stylish way to carry around all of your essentials.

We use them as a gym bag, book bag and an overnight bag. We’ve put together a list of our favorite trend of ’08. Hope you enjoy.

Hype Burgundy Patent Leather ‘Picasso’ Bag

Celebrity status and urban appeal come with every Kooba masterpiece, including this amazing bag.

$210 at bluefly.com

Anya Hindmarch® for Target® Tote Bag – Black/ Chocolate/ Gold

An all-around dress-it-up or dress-it-down bag. This item is available in stores, but is not available online. $49.99

L.A.M.B. Ombre Patent Manchester Bag

Gwen Stefani never disappoints. This patent leather with ombre effect is stunning.

Sale Price: $345 at eluxury.com

True Religion Stella Tangerine Tote Bag

The chicest large satchel. The perfect bag to get you through your days and weekend jaunts.

$549 at truereligionbrandjeans.com

Juicy Couture Estate Bag

Ideal for dressing up casual outfits with its versatile shape. £356.00 at www-my-wardrobe.com

