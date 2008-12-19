CLOSE
HOTTEST TREND OF ’08: Tote Bags

Tote bags are a convenient and stylish way to carry around all of your essentials.

We use them as a gym bag, book bag and an overnight bag. We’ve put together a list of our favorite trend of ’08. Hope you enjoy.

Hype Burgundy Patent Leather ‘Picasso’ Bag

Celebrity status and urban appeal come with every Kooba masterpiece, including this amazing bag.

$210 at bluefly.com

Anya Hindmarch® for Target® Tote Bag – Black/ Chocolate/ Gold

An all-around dress-it-up or dress-it-down bag. This item is available in stores, but is not available online.  $49.99

L.A.M.B. Ombre Patent Manchester Bag

Gwen Stefani never disappoints.  This patent leather with ombre effect is stunning.

Sale Price: $345 at eluxury.com

True Religion Stella Tangerine Tote Bag

The chicest large satchel.  The perfect bag to get you through your days and weekend jaunts.

$549 at truereligionbrandjeans.com

Juicy Couture Estate Bag

Ideal for dressing up casual outfits with its versatile shape. £356.00 at www-my-wardrobe.com

Juicy , L.A.M.B. , target , Tote Bags , Trends , True Religion

