HOTTEST TREND OF ’08: Tote Bags

Tote bags are a convenient and stylish way to carry around all of your essentials.
We use them as a gym bag, book bag and an overnight bag. We’ve put together a list of our favorite trend of ’08. Hope you enjoy.
Hype Burgundy Patent Leather ‘Picasso’ Bag
Celebrity status and urban appeal come with every Kooba masterpiece, including this amazing bag.
$210 at bluefly.com
Anya Hindmarch® for Target® Tote Bag – Black/ Chocolate/ Gold
An all-around dress-it-up or dress-it-down bag. This item is available in stores, but is not available online. $49.99
L.A.M.B. Ombre Patent Manchester Bag
Gwen Stefani never disappoints. This patent leather with ombre effect is stunning.
Sale Price: $345 at eluxury.com
True Religion Stella Tangerine Tote Bag
The chicest large satchel. The perfect bag to get you through your days and weekend jaunts.
$549 at truereligionbrandjeans.com
Juicy Couture Estate Bag
Ideal for dressing up casual outfits with its versatile shape. £356.00 at www-my-wardrobe.com
