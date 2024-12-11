Danessa Myricks, Remedy By Ari, Fenty, People Of Color And Cover Baddie Nails Win Melanin Beauty Awards

The 2024 Melanin Beauty Awards were designed to spotlight Black-owned beauty brands, influencers, and products impacting our daily self-care routines. These brands and products prioritize melanated skin in an industry that only sees Black skin as dollars. Each year, the editors at HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire evaluate a myriad of products, including foundations, concealers, lipsticks, face cleansers, moisturizers, primers, setting sprays, wigs and bundles, shampoos, conditioners, nail polishes, perfumes, and more. Over the last few months, we’ve tested each product in the Melanin Beauty Awards by evaluating the effectiveness of each product and the ways it enhanced our overall appearance and life.

This year, we also wanted to hear from you, the readers, to learn about the products you’re using. Through social media, we asked you to vote for your top nail, clean beauty, perfume, and beard oil products, as well as your favorite beauty influencer and Black-owned beauty brands on the rise.

The votes are in, and readers did not hold back. Some categories showed a clear winner while others were shockingly close in votes. Thanks to you, we’ve crowned some of your top Black-owned beauty brands with a Melanin Award, and you selected a fierce winner for our inaugural beauty influencer category. Without further ado, these are the Black beauty brands you selected for the best nails, clean beauty, perfume, and beard products, along with your favorite beauty influencer and beauty brand on the rise.

Top Press-On Nails

Cover Baddie Nails says they’re “Not your mama’s press-ons,” and that’s the truth. The brand offers a wide range of reusable press-ons, from classic nudes to bedazzled jewels. This brand is a fan favorite because their nails last approximately two weeks, they’re reshapeable, reusable, easy to remove, and created with melanated skin in mind.

Top Clean Beauty Brand

People of Color was born from a need to see melanated hands against vibrant nail polish hues. Founder and CEO Jacqueline Carrington launched the brand in 2019, and it has become a fan favorite ever since. People of Color ($54) offers various polish shades, acetone, top coat polish, base coat polish, and bundle deals.

Top Perfume

Rihanna was in her bag when she created her makeup and skincare empire, Fenty Beauty. But when the entrepreneur decided to enter the fragrance chat, we knew she’d dominate, especially because the streets have been talking about how amazing she smells for years. When Fenty Eau De Parfum ($140) launched in 2021, it sold out immediately. Today, it is considered a fan favorite among fragrance connoisseurs.

Beauty Brand On The Rise

Remedy By Ari’s tagline, “A Remedy For Each Day, A Solution For Every Shade,” refers to the brand’s broad range of lipsticks, lip glosses, liners, and eyeshadows. Created by Ari Fletcher, Remedy By Ari constantly restocks its products because they sell out almost immediately. In fact, the brand’s Buttercake Cream Gloss ($18) sells out so often that the entrepreneur’s page is flooded with inquiries on when it will be ready for purchase.

Click here to check out more from the 2024 Melanin Beauty Awards.