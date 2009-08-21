Janet Jackson To Write Tell-All Book

Janet Jackson is writing an explosive tell-all book about her world-famous family following the recent death of her older brother Michael.

“She is going to talk about Michael’s death and how it’s affected her and his children and the rest of the family,” a publishing industry insider close to Janet’s book deal reveals in the Aug. 31 issue of In Touch Weekly.

The 43-year-old singer had originally planned to write about her lifelong weight struggles, but decided to switch topics after Michael’s death in June.

“A lot of it will focus on her battle with self-esteem and weight,” a friend says. “She’s a huge success, but that’s not always what she has seen when she looks in the mirror, so the book will talk about how she has coped, and about her family relationships. She wants to help other young women out there.”

Janet’s book is expected to hit shelves early next year, just in time for the release of her new studio album.

