Home

Janet Jackson To Write Tell-All Book

Leave a comment

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is writing an explosive tell-all book about her world-famous family following the recent death of her older brother Michael.

“She is going to talk about Michael’s death and how it’s affected her and his children and the rest of the family,” a publishing industry insider close to Janet’s book deal reveals in the Aug. 31 issue of In Touch Weekly.

The 43-year-old singer had originally planned to write about her lifelong weight struggles, but decided to switch topics after Michael’s death in June.

“A lot of it will focus on her battle with self-esteem and weight,” a friend says. “She’s a huge success, but that’s not always what she has seen when she looks in the mirror, so the book will talk about how she has coped, and about her family relationships. She wants to help other young women out there.”

Janet’s book is expected to hit shelves early next year, just in time for the release of her new studio album.

Janet Jackson set to make a comeback

Take a look at Janet over the years:

Janet offers to raise MJ’s children

Book , career , janet jackson , michael jackson

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Teddy Pendergrass Live
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born To Play This Role
37 items Trending Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week
#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month
20 items Trending Trumps Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress
#CohenHearing: Rep. Ayanna Pressley And Her Smirk Are Not Playing With These Republicans
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Attends Funeral For State Trooper
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip
Meal of crab legs on plate
Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet
16 itemsRolling Stone Live: Atlanta
Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper
Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence
Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time
25 itemsWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Porsha Dressed Her Baby Bump Up In Ankara Print & We’re Swooning
18 itemsCandy Crush Friends 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dinner Event
Black Twitter Is Ready To Have A Watch Party For Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Is #BlackPressMatters In Action
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close