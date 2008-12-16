HOTTEST TREND OF 2008? Cardigans

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

These hot little button down sweaters aren’t just for teachers anymore – they are stylish, cute and functional. And they are the hottest trend of 2008!

Revolver “Erika” Shawl Cardigan

Coffee Jersey shawl cardigan. $58 at bluefly.com

Design History Cable Knit Cardigan





Soft, chunky wool-blend cable knit with wide short sleeves. $102 at bluefly.com

Forever 21 Basic V-Neck Cardigan W/ Pockets



Long sleeve v-neck sweater cardigan featuring 2 front pockets, a 7-button placket, and ribbed trim.

$19.80 at forever21.com

Charlotte Ruse Duster Cardigan

Great for layering, this Duster Cardigan features an open knit shawl collar, large button down front, empire waist and long sleeve cuffs. $34.99 at charlotterusse.com

Old Navy Women’s Hooded Scarf Cardigan

Wrap yourself up in this light and soft scarf cardigan. Extended hem makes it perfect for bundling up on a chilly day. Available in classic solids or sporty stripes. $25 at oldnavy.com

