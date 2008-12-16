CLOSE
HOTTEST TREND OF 2008? Cardigans

These hot little button down sweaters aren’t just for teachers anymore – they are stylish, cute and functional.  And they are the hottest trend of 2008!

Revolver “Erika” Shawl Cardigan

Coffee Jersey shawl cardigan. $58 at bluefly.com

Design History Cable Knit Cardigan



Soft, chunky wool-blend cable knit with wide short sleeves. $102 at bluefly.com

Forever 21 Basic V-Neck Cardigan W/ Pockets

Long sleeve v-neck sweater cardigan featuring 2 front pockets, a 7-button placket, and ribbed trim.
$19.80 at forever21.com

Charlotte Ruse Duster Cardigan

Great for layering, this Duster Cardigan features an open knit shawl collar, large button down front, empire waist and long sleeve cuffs. $34.99 at charlotterusse.com

Old Navy Women’s Hooded Scarf Cardigan

Wrap yourself up in this light and soft scarf cardigan.  Extended hem makes it perfect for bundling up on a chilly day. Available in classic solids or sporty stripes. $25 at oldnavy.com

