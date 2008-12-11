Want To Buy Michael Jackson’s Glove?

Times are tougher than we thought for Michael Jackson – he’s auctioning off a number of personal items, including his iconic sparkly glove.

The glove, which made its first appearance in his video for “Billie Jean,” is going to be part of a five-day auction that includes the gates to his famous Neverland Ranch and 2,000 other personal items of the King of Pop.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to MusiCares, a Recording Academy charity, but the rest is probably going to pay his bills, cause he owes a bunch of dudes money and hasn’t performed in quite some time.

How much would you pay for some Jackson swag?

Also On HelloBeautiful: