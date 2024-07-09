Subscribe
Sha'Carri Richardson Gives Strength, Sass, & Style On The August Cover Of 'Vogue'

As she prepares to blaze one of the biggest tracks of her life, the inspiring runner interviews with 'Vogue' for their August 2024 issue.

Published on July 9, 2024

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready to take what’s hers – and looking good while doing it.

After what many may describe as a shaky start, the 24-year-old is back. With the 2024 Olympics in front of her and all the drama behind her, she is a force to be reckoned with.

We are here for it!

We all know Sha’Carri’s story by now: the record-breaking qualifier, the suspension, support and tenacity, the resilience. But what makes this comeback story inspiring is how Sha’Carri has stayed true to herself, her family, and her sport.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals A New Look Ahead Of Winning 100m In US Championship

As she prepares to blaze one of the biggest tracks of her life, the runner sat down with Vogue for their August 2024 issue. Through fabulous cover shots and an engaging story, Sha’Carri tells her story.

Sha’Carri Richardson says stepping on the track, she’s just a ‘little girl grown up.’

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

“Every time I step onto the track, I think of all those moments when I was younger—all those feelings are still with me; I’m just that little girl grown up,” she told the legacy fashion publication. “It’s almost like a flashback journey, everything that brought me to that point: all the grind, all the sacrifice. And there’s a feeling of, this moment is special because all of that, the good, the bad, it’s brought me here. And I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

According to Vogue, the track star’s day begins with rigorous training at Montverde Academy in Florida. There, with her coach, Dennis Mitchell, Sha’Carri works on her craft “day in and day out,” with no exceptions.

In fact, at the time of the Vogue article, Sha’Carri was practicing following a dental emergency.

“You keep showing up, no matter what,” she explained. “Everything I do—what I eat, what I drink, if I stay up too late—it’s all reflected on the track. Every choice. That’s what the world doesn’t see.”

Though she won’t get into many details about her childhood story, Sha’Carri credits her grandmother and close family for her success. She measures her feats through the eyes of her cousins.

The Jacquemus spokesperson said, “Like, they can see, okay, we come from a certain place, but applying yourself, believing in yourself, staying grounded in yourself, it will take you so far.”

Sha’Carri signifies strength, sass, and style on the ‘Vogue’ August cover.

Weaved throughout the inspiring article are gorgeous pictures of Sha’Carri as Vogue’s new cover girl. Her cover image is particularly striking and the epitome of strength, poise, and style.

The budding Olympian looks stunning and strong in a gold bodysuit and skirt from Ralph Lauren and kicks from Nike. She styled her hair in long intricate braids.

Other images show her “bubbly” personality, playful nature, and award-winning nails.

Sha’Carri summarized her perspective on fashion and beauty, saying, “I feel like fashion is the flow of the body. Fashion is the flow of expression. Fashion relates to the way I move my body. The way I run down the track is almost like the same way I could strut down the runway.”

Sha’Carri’s journey hasn’t been without its hurdles. But, if we’re honest, the Texas track star’s race is just beginning.

Read her full Vogue article, “Sha’Carri Is Going for Gold,” here.

Sha’ Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win

