Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win

Sha'Carri Richardson is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics after clinching her spot with a record-breaking 100m win.

Published on June 23, 2024

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson is officially a U.S. Olympian, and we couldn’t be prouder! The popular track star solidified her spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend when she breezed her way through the finish line of the women’s 100 meters race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Richardson grabbed the number one spot with an incredible, world leading time of 10.71 at the end of the race. And it’s this time that officially stamped her ticket to the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Although the athlete got off to a rocky start this time around, which included a minor stumble at the starting line and a loose shoelace throughout the race, she turned it all around when she surpassed her opponents to grab the top spot.

“This time around, I feel as if it was more — definitely still confident, still my exciting, normal self, but more so the overwhelming feeling of joy,” Richardson said after her big win.

She’s Back!

This win is HUGE for Richardson considering the rocky road she’s taken to get here. Just three years ago in 2021, Richardson first began making headlines when she initially qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 100m but was soon after suspended from the competition after testing positive for THC. This time around, however, Richardson is more than ready to head to Paris to compete in the Olympic games and plans to dominate the sport as she’s done every other time.

Congratulations to one of our favorite track girlies! We look forward to cheering her on during the Olympic Games this summer!

