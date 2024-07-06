Subscribe
Entertainment

Saweetie And Her Mom Show Off Their Effortless Beauty On Instagram

Saweetie sent the Internet into a frenzy when she shared a few photos of her and her stunning mom at her birthday bash!

Published on July 6, 2024

Billboard Women in Music 2022 - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

If there’s one thing we know about Saweetie it’s that she’s going to serve! The rapper is known for gorgeous looks and fashionable style, and it’s clear that she gets all of that from her stunning mama, Trinidad Valentin!

Saweetie and Trinidad are definitely mother daughter goals. They are both stunning, have impeccable style, and know how to shut down the Internet! And over the weekend, they did it once again!

The Bay Area native recently shared photos from her birthday bash and of course, her stunning mom was right by her side. Saweetie uploaded a few snapshots of her and her mom as they were dressed similarly in silk robes with intricate up ‘dos to match the rapper’s birthday theme.

The beauty posted the Instagram carousel for her 12 million IG followers who were stunned by seeing two times the beauty across their social media timelines. Check it out below.

After the post went live, the comment section went crazy with fans calling out the stunning duo and fawning over how gorgeous Saweetie’s mom is.

“Name a more beautiful mama daughter duooooo😍😍😍,” and “Listen – mummy ah gwannnn” were among the top comments about the ladies while others wrote, “God really blessed you & yours.”

But this isn’t the first time that the Internet went crazy over Saweetie’s mom! Back in 2022, Valentin made headlines when she presented her daughter with the 2022 Game Changer Award at that year’s Billboard Women in Music event. The proud mom took the stage to share a past conversation the two had about Saweetie’s up and coming music career.

During the speech, Valentin reflected on the moment and shared how Saweetie was so determined to make it that she didn’t have a plan b. And it looks like her determination all worked out, because look at her now! “I am so proud of you, I’m so proud of you. You are truly a game-changer,” Valentin said of her daughter, tearfully.

Following the event, Saweetie shared photos of her and her stunning mama on Instagram, just as she did over this past weekend. Check out that post below.

We definitely see where Saweetie gets her beauty, style and grace from!

Saweetie Explains The Inspiration Behind Her Buzz Cut ‘I Found So Much Clarity Within Myself’

Saweetie Gives Rebellious School Girl Vibes In Looks From Miu Miu’s SS 22 Collection

As She Should! Saweetie Is Named As Newest Global Brand Ambassador For MAC Cosmetics

 

