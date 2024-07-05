Subscribe
Television

Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Starz Down In The Valley

Source: Starz / Courtesy of Brand

We fell in love with Nicco Annan for his unforgettable portrayal of Uncle Clifford on Starz’s P-Valley. P-Valley may be a fictitious place, but the storylines behind the characters are inspired by real people. From the underground world of exptoc dancing and how it coincides with music, Down In The Valley spotlights the innovation and resilience of stripper culture.

The docuseries highlights the people using their appearance and knowledge to entertain others. Annan takes viewers on a journey outside the Pynk to highlight the beauty and creativity of those in the industry by visiting venues in different cities that help keep the sex economy making it rain. He drives from city to city not allowing shame to take the wheel. 

The Power of Transformation 

Starz Down In The Valley

Source: Starz / Courtesy of Brand

Early in the series, Annan marvels at a dancer named Cherry, who is constantly changing her look to tap into her inner power. He expressed admiration for the chameleonic powers of Black women and joked about the power emitting from his Gumby style fade in a past life. 

“There’s always a level of creativity, freedom, an expression,” Annan told HelloBeautiful

Cherry explained that long hair “brings out the Beyoncé in me.” She explained how visual stimulation was not only powerful for her as a professional dancer but as a person as well.  “I think sometimes we can forget that what we are doing is a level of not only coping, but expression and true artistry.”

That unapologetic artistry is not always appreciated after the last call of the night. 

Loving Thy Neighbor 

Starz Down In The Valley

Source: Starz / Courtesy of Brand

Society looks down upon the women Annan and Guy are calling attention to with Down in the Valley. The series features their roles as mothers, entrepreneurs, service providers, and parishioners. Still, some just dismiss them as negative stereotypes. 

Stigma affects those in every avenue of the sex work industry. Dancers are not exempt from scrutiny.

“I think that people can be triggered because they may not have received that love themselves,” said Annan.” Sometimes you can say you want something, but if you’ve never seen it or experienced it, you don’t even know that it’s in front of you.” 

Guy recommended a way for the average person to show more love to those in the profession. 

“They can show more love by understanding that those individuals are human beings, with their own stories, their own desires, their own dreams with their own journeys,” said Guy. “It’s not our place to judge. It’s not our place to create balls of shame and be lobbing them at them. That’s not that’s not what we, you know, that’s not what we’re supposed to be doing, and it’s not what they deserve. 

Oftentimes, people are doing that because they haven’t made peace with their own shame. They haven’t looked internally and done their own personal work. So, while you’re busy judging people, do your own work. 

Setting Aside Shame 

Starz Down In The Valley

Source: Starz / Courtesy of Brand

The series goes in and out of the exotic clubs. It tells the stories of adult shop proprietors, pole dancers, and fish fryers—everyone who keeps the coins coming. 

A married woman opens a sex shop intended to titillate and educate. She is operating within the confines of respectability, but it is not enough for bible thumpers who rebuke her as if they have a heaven or hell to banish her to. Guy described these actions as a kind of involuntary defense mechanism. 

We have inherited a lot of shame. There’s a lot of historical sexual violence that’s happened in the Black community from the time that we were enslaved onward, and those traumas don’t go away. They live in our bodies. They get transferred, she said. 

Baddies Believe

Starz Down In The Valley

Source: Starz / Courtesy of Brand

“This is just my personal belief system, Guy clarified. “They get kind of transferred down the line…sometimes it can come just out of sheer wanting to protect your child like, I don’t want this to happen to you, so we’re gonna do this. 

The people in the show describe their religious beliefs as just as devout as those who condemn them. The series shows that sex is just another industry with risks and rewards for sellers and consumers. Down in the Valley doesn’t romanticize it, and it doesn’t vilify it. 

“I guess what we’re trying to translate in this is that you have the right to have sexual pleasure, sexual Freedom, and also your right to be a woman of God or a man of God and worship your God. Those two things can live side by side. 

Down in the Valley is now streaming on Starz. See the trailer below.

DON’T MISS:

‘Queenie’ Triggered My Anxious Attachment Style

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Patina Miller: Standing On Business

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands
2024 BET Awards - Show
4 photos

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Nicco Annan

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Celebrity Sightings In United States - July 04, 2024
Celebrity

Where Were All Your Favorite Celebs On July 4? Ask Michael Rubin

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford not like us
Pop Culture

Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’

Starz Down In The Valley
Television

Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture

2024 Roots Picnic
Style & Fashion

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

2024 WNBA Draft
Celebrity

It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face

84th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals
Business & Economy

Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Celebrity

We Are SZA & SZA Is Us: Watch The Grammy Winner Fangirl After Meeting Simone Biles

Trending
OLAY Cleansing Melts
Beauty

OLAY’s Cleansing Melts Adds Simplicity To Your Beauty Routine

The Carlyle Hotel: 2024 Met Gala - Outside Departures
Nails

Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs

Taraji P Henson Keith Lee
Celebrity

Taraji P. Henson Comments On BET Awards Flub With Keith Lee: ‘His Ego Is Hurt’

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins
Beauty

TRIED IT: Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin Is A Multifunctional Beauty Must-Have

Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection 3 items
Style & Fashion

5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
Celebrity

We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close