Beyoncé’s Cowboy Couture Fits Keep Getting Better And Better

Queen Bey pays homage to the late Robert Cavalli with her newest cowboy couture slay.

Published on June 7, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Beyoncé – now the first Black woman to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with her world-shattering Cowboy Carter album – is continuing her rodeo of cowboy-inspired fashion on social media. She’s wrangled up another show-stopping outfit, and this time, it’s channeling some serious yeehaw vibes!

Fresh off the heels of her famed album vinyl drop, Beyoncé published a photo carousel that had fans gagging and reaching for their lassos, cowboy hats, fits and spurs. In true Queen Bey fashion, the Renaissance leader dropped her new photo set in the middle of the night.

Her look and imagery proves she continues to be the Queen of Cowboy Couture, eye-catching content and midnight social media drops.

RELATED: Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit

Beyoncé continues her rodeo of fashion with Roberto Cavalli.

In a June 7 Instagram post, Beyonce wore an outfit from the late Roberto Cavalli. It featured a beige, floral-patterned long duster and high-waisted denim shorts.

The suede duster had a flowing, loose fit, slightly tiered design and belt tied at the waist. The garment’s multi-colored floral fabric lining also created a stylish and elegant element to the cowboy fit.

Beyoncé kicked things up a notch with her accessories. She donned a wide-brimmed hat that would make any rodeo queen jealous, a gold lasso necklace and oversized aviator shades to block the Texas sun.

See the look here.

Beyoncé’s latest post may be without a caption, but that didn’t stop her fans from expressing their awe in the comment section. The images alone were enough to send the Beyhive into a frenzy, a testament to the power of her fashion choices, the reign of cowboy couture and her influence on pop culture.

We are here for the slay!

“It was too quiet… now here she go again 😭 my nerves are bad,” said one fan joking about Beyonce’s innate ability to start online buzz out of nowhere. “Give me those shoes, 😍,” remarked another loving Beyoncé’s caramel-colored wedge peep-toe shoes.

We never truly know what’s brewing with the “16 Carriages” singer. She could be preparing for a tour, a surprise appearance, or just stunting on the ‘gram because she can. Nevertheless, they could never make us hate Beyoncé’s cowgirl era.

Each fit keeps getting better and better.

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter

Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

