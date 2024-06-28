Subscribe
Travel

The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

As a Black girl traveling to Curaçao, here's some travel and beauty essentials from Keyaira Kelly to help you plan your best Caribbean vacation.

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Keyaira Kelly- black girl travel Curacao Caribbean

Source: @keyairakelly / Courtesy Of Talent

While I’ve visited a few countries in the Caribbean, I can say without a doubt Curaçao is officially one of my favorites on the list! The serene beaches, delicious food, and hospitality are unmatched. Although the small Caribbean country is just 37 miles from Venezuela, Curaçao is very multicultural and very Black. Before the tiny island was colonized by the Dutch and Spanish in the 15th and 16th century, the indigenous South American people of Curaçao, the Arawaks, roamed their land freely. After European and Spanish influences infiltrated the country and millions of people were transported from Africa to the Curaçao shores during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the country became a true melting pot of cultures, languages, and food. Perhaps that history is what makes Curaçao so flavorful. At any time you can hear the people easily switching between Dutch, English, Spanish, and the island’s Creole language, Papiemento. Here are a few of my travel essentials for a serene and adventurous vacation on one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands.

Splurge on the resort

Keyaira Kelly- black girl travel Curacao Caribbean

Source: @keyairakelly / Courtesy Of Talent

When it comes to vacation, it’s normal to want to cut corners on costs, but if you want the ease of an all-inclusive experience, I highly recommend not skimping on accommodations. I had the opportunity to stay at Marriott Curaçao’s Beach Resort, which is a quick 15-minute drive from the Curaçao airport. The property was stacked with everything you need for a relaxing (and exciting) island vacation. Traveling to a new country can be intimidating, but with five-star accommodations, you can put your mind at ease. The property has two gorgeous pools, a lap pool for adults only, a kid-friendly pool, and a fully-stocked fitness center with all your weight and cardio needs inside. The restaurants boast an array of concepts including fresh sushi at Izakaya Bar, a robust breakfast bar at C Spice, and juicy, beachside burgers at Salty Iguana Ocean grill. If you’re someone like me who likes an adrenaline rush with a side of zen on vacation, I was able to take a morning Yoga class with a resort instructor and rent electric bikes to speed to the heart of downtown Curaçao all in the same day. The resort even arranged a snorkeling lesson for me to view the stunning coral reefs of Curaçao from below the surface of the crystal blue waters. My room had views of the adult lap pool and the ocean.

Cut costs on clothes and accessories

Now, if you want to spend more of your budget on your accommodations, I highly recommend closet diving to borrow clothes if you want a fresh selection of vacation clothes without maxing out your credit card. Hats are a summer-time essential, not just for sun protection, but also for style points. I actually rocked my 90-year-old grandmother’s hat for most of the trip. Never underestimate the power of old-school style to turn a modern vibe into a classic one.

Shop Summer Beach Hat

I also borrowed all of my one-piece swimsuits from my older sister. Borrowing fits for vacation is my favorite way to feel like I have an all-new-wardrobe without the kick to my pockets.

Do slather yourself in sunscreen shimmer

Keyaira Kelly- black girl travel Curacao Caribbean

Source: @keyairakelly / Courtesy Of Talent

Because sun protection is a must, one of my favorite SPF shimmers is Kopari. At a whopping SPF-50, you only need to re-apply it about every hour of sun exposure. The formula is very smooth, and not sticky, so it’s easy and fun to rub on, and it makes the melanin have that sun-kissed shimmer that just screams summer beauty.

Shop Kopari Sunscreen

Check out a sexy, local, Black-owned speakeasy

Keyaira Kelly- black girl travel Curacao Caribbean

Source: @keyairakelly / Courtesy Of Talent

For the girlies who want to support Black-owned businesses while out of town, Pretu bar in Curaçao is it. The word ‘pretu’ is a papiemento word meaning Black. The speakeasy is tucked inside a barbershop, which makes the ambiance grown, sexy, and exclusive. The drinks were ice-cold and well-balanced, and R&B and Hip Hop were playing smoothly from the speakers the entire time. If you’d like to add this chic spot to your night-time travel itinerary, the speakeasy is a quick 10-minute taxi ride from the Marriott Beach Resort where I stayed. You can arrange taxis at the front desk.

RELATED STORIES:

Makeup Monday: 5 Beauty Products You Need In Your Travel Makeup Bag

The 5 Best Travel Accessories You Need When Vacationing With Kids

3 Black Owned Accessory Brands To Take On Your Summer Travels

RELATED TAGS

Caribbean Curacao Newsletter Travel

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Keyaira Kelly Curacao Caribbean
Travel

The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

Cast of House On Fire - Yusef miyake mugler, tati miyake-mugler, brooklyn miyake-mugler
Reality TV

Tati Miyake-Mugler And Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler Talk ‘House On Fire,’ And Ballroom

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair
Hair

TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Peruvian Body Wave Helped Me Achieve The Perfect Summer Hairstyle

Balenciaga: Outside - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Style & Fashion

We Need To See More Of Kerry Washington In Balenciaga – Because Her Recent Look Slayed

Run the world brunch
Lifestyle

The Run The World Brunch Provides A Safe Space For Black Women To Shine And Learn

Hello Sunshine's Shine Away, Connected by AT&T
Lifestyle

Coach Sydney Carter Shares The Power Of Being A Multidimensional Woman In Fashion And Sports

New Season RHOA
Reality TV Stars

The Shade Assassin: Kenya Moore’s Best ‘RHOA’ Moments

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 16, 2024
Entertainment

Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

Trending
A smiling Black woman applying facial moisturizer 8 items
Shop

8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day

According To These Nola Hairstylists, Here Are The Best Hairdos To Rock During Essence Fest
Hair

Nola Experts Dish On The Best Essence Fest Hairstyles

15th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

BravoCon 2023
Reality TV

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Christian Dior: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 5 items
Style & Fashion

Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close