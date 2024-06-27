Subscribe
We Need To See More Of Kerry Washington In Balenciaga – Because Her Recent Look Slayed

Ms. Washington is not playing at Paris Fashion Week with her dramatic fits, bombshell beauty, and over-the-top style. Sis, more of this, please.

Published on June 27, 2024

Balenciaga: Outside - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Balenciaga is not just a brand – it’s a statement. Its long legacy is not just about fashion, but about pushing boundaries, creating drama, and redefining what’s haute.

And when it comes to a look, honey, the brand is synonymous with the slay.

Its cutting-edge designs, dramatic silhouettes, and avant-garde flair are to die for. The girlies who want to stand out wear Balenciaga. Because every time they do, it’s a moment that onlookers will never forget.

Kerry Washington is one of the most recent fashionistas to choose Balenciaga to create an unforgettable fashion moment. Her choice of the designer for its Haute Couture Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) was a serious statement.

Kerry joined the parade of celebs, such as Teyana Taylor and Maya Rudolph, who ate and left no crumbs in the brand. So, let’s get into the details of what she wore.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Takes Over ‘Vogue World’ With A Catwalk Performance That Slays To The Gawds

We need more over-the-top fashion moments from Kerry Washington.

Kerry turned heads in an over-the-top monochromatic moment that we need to see more of. Her ensemble consisted of a black sweater with a high neck and a crocodile leather skirt. Both items brought sophistication, drama, and timeless style in their own ways.

Kerry’s top featured broad, dramatic shoulders, oversized sleeves, and thick material. Her bottom consisted of a cinched waist, a slight flair bottom, and a midi length. Black sheer stockings, pointed-toe pumps, and a small black clutch completed Kerry’s outfit.

Sis was poised, polished, and posh—and celebrity fashion lovers couldn’t get enough. “Stunning,” wrote fashion icon Serena Williams under Kerry’s recent Instagram post showing her fly fit. “Ohhhh givvvveee themmm fiirreccee,” commented Insecure’s Yvonne Orji.

We need Kerry’s Paris Fashion Week wardrobe.

Balenciaga is not the only designer Kerry has slayed this month during PFW. A fan of sophistication, the author also was a vintage vision in Chanel.

On June 25, Kerry rocked a black and white classic mini suit from the esteemed brand. From her cropped blazer to her sheer skirt overlay, her fit screamed modern classic elegance. Some fans even saw notes of her famed character, Olivia Pope, in her suit.

Look after look Kerry is not playing at PFW with her dramatic fits, bombshell beauty, and over-the-top style. So, Ms. Washington, we have one thing to say: Yess, Sis! More of this!

7 Times Kerry Washington’s Style Slayed During Her ‘Thicker Than Water’ Book Tour

Kerry Washington Opens Up About Being Suicidal While Battling Eating Disorder

