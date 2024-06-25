Subscribe
Is It Over? Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Iman was ordered to pay $8,000 in child support, while Teyana reportedly maintains ownership of her business ventures.

Published on June 25, 2024

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are reportedly done.

After months of an emotional, public, and, at times, nasty divorce, the famous couple has reportedly finally reached a final settlement. This sweeping decision, as per documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, brings a sense of closure and resolution to their tumultuous journey, fulfilling a request by a Fulton County judge for the couple to put their settlement in writing by June 27.

While details continue to emerge, here’s what we know. Some information on spousal support and how assets, including real estate, investments, and personal property, are to be divided is available.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are officially over – so who is getting what?

The Jasmine Brand reports that Teyana, who recently slayed the Vogue World: Paris international stage,  will retain four marital properties. With an approximate 10-million-dollar value, the properties reportedly represent significant assets from their shared estate.

Conversely, Iman is reportedly ordered to make a one-time 7-figure payment to his ex-wife.

Regarding personal property, Teyana will retain a collection of vehicles, including a Maybach, a Mercedes Sprinter, and a Bronco. She was also rewarded full ownership of her companies. Iman will keep his investments across multiple portfolios.

Iman Shumpert is required to pay $8,000 in child support.

When it comes to monthly child support, Iman is reportedly required to pay $8,000 per month. The court is also reportedly mandating that Iman cover all private school fees for the couples’ daughters.

The court orders and decisions result from a recent deadline from the former couples’ presiding judge. TMZ reported earlier this week that after “hashing out a bunch of issues,” the judge asked Teyana and Iman to put everything in writing and to “hammer out a judgment” for official sign-off.

Insider reports from the courtroom told the story of hurtful declarations, unfounded requests, accusations of infidelity, and telling examples of struggle.

The reported finalized settlement marks the official closing of a difficult chapter for the couple.

Though the couple hasn’t publicly commented on the reported settlement, Teyana and Iman appear ready to move forward. Teyana, in particular, has been vocal about the emotional toll of the divorce but has also expressed her focus on her emerging career, businesses, and her daughters.

The divorce settlement ends a rollercoaster seven-year marriage. The two first met at an industry party in 2011, were married in 2016, and share two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose.

