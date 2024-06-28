Subscribe
Hair

TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Peruvian Body Wave Helped Me Achieve The Perfect Summer Hairstyle

Finding the perfect summer hairstyle has always been annoying, but we got you covered.

Published on June 28, 2024

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

Finding the perfect summer hairstyle has always been annoying. Factoring the sweltering heat, my unique talent of sweating by merely thinking about being hot, and my dedication to being outside all summer, it was vital that I rock a protective style that would carry me through the few months.

When I look at my busy calendar, styling my hair is usually the first task I tackle. I look for longevity, something that’s low-maintenance and low-tension. And while it’s easy to default to braids, I wanted to explore something different. Like most women, I surfed the net for styles that piqued my interest. I came across a half-braided style that combined loose curls and cornrows. I sent the photo to my stylist, reached out to Mayvenn for two bundles of their Peruvian Water Wave bundles, and headed straight to the salon to recreate the look.

My stylist, Kim, slayed the style, but she had some suggestions throughout the process. First of all, we loved the hair. The end results perfectly reflected everything I wanted from a summer hairstyle. However, Kim suggested that I use more than two bundles the next time I try this style to have fuller curls. She also suggested I use hair longer than 20 inches to achieve a more dramatic look. 

I was excited to debut my new style, and the Amazon event that I hosted and curated was the perfect place to do it. 

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B.

After almost three weeks of rocking the style, the braids still look good, and the quality of the Peruvian Water Wave still has body. I make sure to keep the hair moisturized to prevent matting. The only negative observation is the shedding. For some reason, I experienced lots of shedding during the moments when I finger-combed my hair with water.

I am heading to Essence Fest next week and decided to refresh this style for the event. My stylist will rebraid the cornrows and wash the sewed-in portion. We’ve also decided to add additional longer bundles for a fuller look. 

Overall, I am in love with this hairstyle, and I think it’s perfect for summer. I’m also in love with the Peruvian Water Wave texture. You can explore those bundles, along with other Mayvenn textures, here.

What do you think? Would you try this style for the summer?

 

TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Peruvian Kinky Hair Is The Perfect Texture For The Natural Girlies

TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Brazilian Loose Wave Is A Top Choice For Minimal Shedding

 

Marsha B x Mayvenn Hair
