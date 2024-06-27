Subscribe
Lifestyle

The Run The World Brunch Provides A Safe Space For Black Women To Shine And Learn

Whenever we ask the question, "Who run the world?" The resounding answer will always be: GIRLS. At this point, I might take it even a step further and say the gworls. 

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Run the world brunch

Source: @Darrentalent / Darrentalent

Whenever we ask the question, “Who run the world?” The resounding answer will always be: GIRLS. At this point, I might take it even a step further and say the gworls. 

Women in Power Wellness believes that statement to be wholly true, and that’s why they came back with their third annual Run the World Brunch NYC, centered around the essence of “Culture, Media, Influence On Our Wellness.”

Sponsored by Pattern Beauty, Boxed Water, and Aveda, this year’s galvanization of Black women from all over the city was comprised of meaningful discussions and community. From how our surroundings shape our well-being to how we take up space intentionally, this was the perfect place to explore the power of culture and media on our health.

Run the world brunch

Source: @Darrentalent 

Kadeisha Placide, Founder of Women in Power, has been steadfast in upholding the purpose of each experience — to applaud and uplift extraordinary women who excel in their respective fields while igniting discussions surrounding the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing self-care.

Panels included “Exploring the Impact of Influence and Media on Mental Health and Wellness” where we indulged in a captivating conversation with Mona Kosar Abdi, Extra TV Senior Correspondent and Co-Host, Chizi Duru, Beauty & Wellness Content Creator and Influencer, and Lellies Santiago, TV Personality, Model, and Founder of BBDC. They delved into the intricate challenges and opportunities that come with being constantly connected to the digital world and offered insights into how we can navigate these complexities to foster a positive relationship with media and technology.

The founder of Women in Power graced the panel dedicated to “Business & Mindset on Health & Wellness.” Joining her were Co-owner of Harlem Shake & HRLM Champagne, DarDra Coaxum and the Co-founder of CURLFEST & Your Investor Realtor, Charisse Higgins. Some of the key takeaways included the importance of self-care for entrepreneurs, how to balance work and personal life and tips for building a supportive community.

Small woman-owned businesses were on full display in every way — from the panels to the marketplace. Nominated Boutique showed off its bevy of stylish threads while Deandra Craigman Studios showcased its collection of fragrances. 

Run the world brunch

Source: @Darrentalent / Darrentalent

Altogether, the Run the World Brunch offered an unparalleled environment for Black women to embrace their authentic selves, acquire valuable knowledge, and exude confidence and elegance.

See more highlights from the event below!

DON’T MISS…

Bresha Webb Shares Her Experience As A 40-Year-Old First-Time Mother

The Cast of ‘Run The World’ Lets Their Style Tell The Story

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Run the world

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Run the world brunch
Lifestyle

The Run The World Brunch Provides A Safe Space For Black Women To Shine And Learn

Hello Sunshine's Shine Away, Connected by AT&T
Lifestyle

Coach Sydney Carter Shares The Power Of Being A Multidimensional Woman In Fashion And Sports

New Season RHOA
Reality TV Stars

The Shade Assassin: Kenya Moore’s Best ‘RHOA’ Moments

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 16, 2024
Entertainment

Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

A smiling Black woman applying facial moisturizer 8 items
Shop

8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day

According To These Nola Hairstylists, Here Are The Best Hairdos To Rock During Essence Fest
Hair

Nola Experts Dish On The Best Essence Fest Hairstyles

15th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

BravoCon 2023
Reality TV

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Trending
Christian Dior: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 5 items
Style & Fashion

Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

Thom Browne: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her C-Walk To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’

Hulu Queenie
Books

‘Queenie’ Triggered My Anxious Attachment Style

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close