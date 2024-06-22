Subscribe
Trending
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Attempts To Do A Cold Plunge – But All We Can Focus On Is Her BAWDY

Despite the "Mea Culpa" star's attempt to take the cold plunge, her video was sizzling hot.

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
kelly rowland FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

Source: LOIC VENANCE / Getty

There aren’t many things that our good sis Kelly Rowland can’t do. But taking a cold plunge just might be one of them.

The Mea Culpa star recently shared an Instagram reel where she attempted to submerge herself in cold water. Not only did she try the plunge a few times to no avail, but Kelly looked so good that fans forgot what they were watching.

Related Stories

The “Motivationsinger’s hips, curves, and flat abs were on full display. Kelly served major body-ody-ody (and even her husband Tim had to shout it out).

Keep scrolling to see the video.

RELATED: 7 Times Kelly Rowland Showed Us Her Inner Superwoman

Kelly Rowland explores the health benefits of a cold plunge.

On June 21, the Houston singer took to Instagram documenting herself doing the ice or cold plunge. Kelly told fans she was interested in the “health benefits that the activity can offer. These include reducing inflammation and soreness, building body resiliency, restoring balance to the nervous system, and improving cognitive function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kelly’s husband, Tim, was also in the social media capture, supporting his “Chocolate Barbie in her brave efforts.

Kelly attempted to get in the ice bath three times. The first time, she ran away from the outdoor tub, her face in shock from the initial plunge. It was more of a toe test. The mother of two did a similar jog on her second attempt, her body was still adjusting. She stayed in a little longer on her third try but jumped out, saying, “Baby, Baby, from the cold, her voice filled with emotion.

Kelly Rowland is ‘jiggling baby.’

Each time, Kelly’s fit body was the focus of the video—despite the tub, ice water, and audible video commentary. The multihyphenate may have failed the ice challenge, but her body won.

Even Tim exclaimed, “You’re jiggling baby, during one of Kelly’s escapes from the cold temperatures.

It’s no surprise that Kelly’s cold plunge caught the attention of fans, friends, and celebrities alike. Nearly 450,000 followers have liked her post, and 19,000 have commented. Most dropped emojis, hearts, and praise gagging over Kelly’s sizzling bawdy. Others discussed the cold plunge.

Amber Riley jumped in Kelly’s comment section, sharing her experiences with the plunge, saying, “I used to do, and it really is a mental thing because that sh*t HURTS! 😂.” New mother Bresha Webb chimed in, re-iterating benefits, writing, “It’s so worth it! But damn it’s hard!”

So, did Kelly conquer the cold plunge? Debatable. Did she crack us up with her hilarious struggle? Absolutely! And, more importantly, did she inspire us to go to the gym and rewatch her reel? Yes, Ma’am!

RELATED

Kelly Rowland Is In Her Blonde Baddie Era

Kelly Rowland Responds To Viral Red Carpet Clash at Cannes

RELATED TAGS

kelly rowland Kelly Rowland Tim Witherspoon Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Attempts To Do A Cold Plunge – But All We Can Focus On Is Her BAWDY

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Get ‘Em, Sexyy! Sexyy Red Shows Off Her ‘Down To There’ Natural Hair

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Celebrity

Chloë Bailey Says She Doesn’t Get The ‘Hoopla’ About Her Confidently Showing Off Her Body – And Neither Do We

Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings
Sports

Angel Reese Makes History Becoming 1st Rookie To Achieve Seven Consecutive Double-Doubles

Bresha Webb
Family & Parenting

Bresha Webb Shares Her Experience As A 40-Year-Old First-Time Mother

Deconstructed Closet: Hailes
Style & Fashion

Deconstructed Closet: Hailes Shows The Power And Versatility Of A Non Binary Closet

Woman enjoying summertime at the beach 8 items
Books

8 Books By Black Authors We’re Tossing In Our Beach Bag This Summer

Paris Alexandra 5 items
Lifestyle

The Benefits Of Yoga For Sisters And 5 Bad A** Black Women Who Teach It

Trending
AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Style & Fashion

Issa Rae Serves A Tasty Chocolate On Chocolate Look During Paris Fashion Week

The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Celebrity

Tanner Adell Is Back In The Saddle – And Her Bag – With A New Record Deal

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Celebrity

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close