Get ‘Em, Sexyy! Sexyy Red Shows Off Her ‘Down To There’ Natural Hair

One thing is for sure—Sexyy Red will forever know how to floss, cause a stir, and make a statement.

Published on June 22, 2024

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sexyy Red is known for many things—bold lyrics, an unapologetic attitude, and a signature style. And now we must add another accolade to her list: long, beautiful natural hair.

Get ‘Em, Sexyy!  

On June 21, the St. Louis rapper showed off her natural scalp, edges, and inches on Instagram. The hair update is exciting for many fans who follow the rapper’s hair journey and remember her big chop in August 2023.

Sexyy Red’s stylist jokingly offers fans $1,000 to find tracks in the raptress’ hair.

In her new reel, Sexyy Red’s down-to-there hair is gleaming with a healthy sheen, her edges cut, and her natural dark luster. Jayden Torres, the femcee’s hairstylist, helps capture the clip.

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, confidently flips her fresh hairstyle in the social media capture. Each flip seems aimed at naysayers and internet trolls who doubt her length.

“Now get the middle …. Because they said there was a track right there. They said there was a track,” Sexyy Red said while sectioning off her hair in the camera.

“What tracks? What tape-ins? Where?” jokes her stylist. “$1,000 for the first person to find a track.”

Sexyy Red ends the reel, saying, “Oh, okay,” as she finds no tracks and coyly captures her post, “You carpet hair beanie neck haux could never 😉.”

Sexyy Red’s natural hair post causes mixed reactions.

The post has received many comments, emojis, shares, and reactions. Nearly 180,000 fans have liked Sexyy Red’s reel, and more than 5,000 have commented. While many applaud the “Pound Town” rapper for rocking her natural tresses with emojis and positive messages, some disagree with the caption and use of the term “carpet hair.”

One commenter’s post sums up feelings nicely: “You can show us your hair without being antiblack bookie.” Another wrote, “Your hair is pretty, no doubt, but I’m not feeling the ‘carpet hair’ comment.”

The rapper hasn’t responded to comments, but one thing is for sure—Sexyy Red will forever know how to floss, cause a stir, and make a statement.

