Subscribe
Trending
Celebrity

Chloë Bailey Says She Doesn’t Get The ‘Hoopla’ About Her Confidently Showing Off Her Body – And Neither Do We

The 25-year-old knows what people say about her—and doesn't care. Chlöe believes that 'when you are fearless, anything can be sexy.'

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chlöe Bailey is getting candid about her sensuality, sexuality, and unapologetic approach to music and style.

In a recent interview with Nylon, the 25-year-old spoke about how some naysayers have accused her of using sex to sell records. Chlöe vehemently disagrees with the sentiment, expressing the importance of being who she is.

“I was always wearing tight stuff and showing my butt,” Chlöe said. “The juxtaposition of my sister and I just diluted it a bit.”

Related Stories

The “In Pieces” star, who slays the new cover, continues sharing how public perceptions have impacted her. Chloe believes some fans have refused to see her grow up.

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Announces New Dates For ‘The In Pieces Tour’

Conversely, the singer is well aware of her newfound femininity and confidence.

“People are so used to seeing me as a little girl when I pose in what they would call sexy [outfits], the quickest thing that a lot of haters would like to say is: She has no sex appeal,” Choe shared with Nylon.

Noting her unique perspective and personality, the Bailey sister continued, “That really makes me laugh because it just doesn’t make any sense to me! I mean, I am quirky, but I am sexy at the same time. You can be both!”

Chlöe also sat down with the magazine to discuss details of her upcoming album, “Trouble in Paradise.” Chloe’s fans have anticipated the sophomore LP since she announced its arrival this year at Coachella 2024.

The “Boy Bye” singer says she wrote and recorded most of her new album while on the beautiful beaches of Saint Lucia, where she feels free and liberated in her body. So, there’s no doubt that these carefree, unapologetic vibes will spill into what’s up and coming from the artist.

Chloe Bailey on sexuality: ‘It’s about your inner confidence. When you have that fearlessness, anything will be sexy.’

“It’s kind of fun knowing that, as a woman, I have that kind of power where someone seeing my natural body will cause a lot of conversation,” Chloe shares, speaking about the innate power she’s discovered through her body and her music. “We all have an a$$. We all have privates, titties. I don’t get the hoopla.”

Chloe’s perspective on sensuality and attraction challenges societal norms. She asserts, “Your sexiness doesn’t come from your body parts. It’s from the inside.”

Her confidence is not tied to her physical appearance, as she shares, “Even though my butt is smaller, it’s not about the a$$. It’s about your inner confidence. When you have that fearlessness, anything will be sexy.” This unapologetic approach to her own sensuality and sexuality sends a power message to all those who continue to troll.

The original ChloexHalle star’s Nylon interview is filled with details on her sophomore album and current music and entertainment journey, in addition to insights on the complexities of the industry and the broader societal challenges she faces as a Black female artist.

Chloe’s reflections reveal a profound understanding of resilience, identity, and empowerment. In the face of public scrutiny, industry microaggressions, and competing challenges, Chloe thrives. In the past few months alone, she’s slayed Coachella, starred in campaigns for Core Hydration and Pandora (along with her sister Halle), and is set to star in The Exorcism, hitting theatres today.

Chloe And Halle Bailey Debut Their Partnership With Core Hydration® At The Refreshing Routines Event In New York City On April 30

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

As Nylon states, the Bailey sister “stays unbothered.” Sis is booked, busy, beautiful, and blessed – and we love that for her.

Read her full interview here.

RELATED

Chloe Bailey Showed Her A$$ (Literally) At The GLAAD Media Awards

Chloe Bailey Serves Hair Goals At The Sol Blume Festival

RELATED TAGS

Chloe and Halle Bailey Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey Style Halle Bailey Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Celebrity

Chloë Bailey Says She Doesn’t Get The ‘Hoopla’ About Her Confidently Showing Off Her Body – And Neither Do We

Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings
Sports

Angel Reese Makes History Becoming 1st Rookie To Achieve Seven Consecutive Double-Doubles

Bresha Webb
Family & Parenting

Bresha Webb Shares Her Experience As A 40-Year-Old First-Time Mother

Deconstructed Closet: Hailes
Style & Fashion

Deconstructed Closet: Hailes Shows The Power And Versatility Of A Non Binary Closet

Woman enjoying summertime at the beach 8 items
Books

8 Books By Black Authors We’re Tossing In Our Beach Bag This Summer

Paris Alexandra 5 items
Lifestyle

The Benefits Of Yoga For Sisters And 5 Bad A** Black Women Who Teach It

AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Style & Fashion

Issa Rae Serves A Tasty Chocolate On Chocolate Look During Paris Fashion Week

The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Celebrity

Tanner Adell Is Back In The Saddle – And Her Bag – With A New Record Deal

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 19, 2024
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Celebrity

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

A beautiful woman bathes in a luxurious roll-top tub in front of a window, on a rainy day.
Lifestyle

How Black Women Are Leading the ‘Slow Living’ Movement

V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" - VIP Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close