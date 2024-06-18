Subscribe
Celebrity

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

Is Ella Mai expecting? Fans think she may have a bun in the oven with her rumored boyfriend, Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration, Ella Mai, Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Pregnancy Rumors, NBA Team, Baby Bump

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Social media is abuzz with speculation about Ella Mai’s possible pregnancy with her rumored NBA boyfriend, Jayson Tatum. Recently, a video surfaced showing the English R&B singer at an event celebrating the Boston Celtics’ NBA championship win over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum is a forward for the Celtics.

Although the exact date of the event is unclear, the Celtics’ victory occurred on June 17, according to the Associated Press. In the video, obtained by The Shade Room, Ella Mai is seen wearing Tatum’s NBA jersey, with what appeared to be a small baby bump visible underneath. As she walked through the crowd, her burgeoning stomach became more noticeable, prompting whispers for attendees.

The “Boo’d Up” hitmaker was all smiles at the event, glowing with a radiant complexion that some associate with pregnancy.

Social media reacts to Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum pregnancy rumors.

Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting confirmation or denial of the pregnancy rumors swirling around the alleged couple. Mai hasn’t formerly announced her pregnancy or whether she’s dating Tatum, but fans went wild about the prospect on social media.

“Her lil baby bump is cute,” wrote one netizen.

Another user chimed in, “Winning on and off the court we see. Congratulations!”

Ella Mai, known for her soulful R&B music, gained widespread recognition with her hit single “Boo’d Up,” which was released in 2018 and earned her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song. The 29-year-old star has kept a relatively low profile since the release of her second studio album Heart On My Sleeve (2022) which featured hits like “Trying” and “Break My Heart.”

In fact, her last Instagram post was published in February, where she hinted that she would be taking things at her own pace before the release of her next project. 

“You said you needed new music so here’s a new lock screen,” she penned.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Ella Mai Went From Comfortable To Chic

LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Makeup

RELATED TAGS

Baby Bump celebrity pregnancy Ella Mai Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration
Celebrity

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

Black Barbie
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Alexander Wang Runway Show
Hair

Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob

R&B Rewind Thursdays Hosted By Ne-Yo
Celebrity

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Just Took The Title Of ‘Hottest Celebrity Couple’ With Their Recent Baecation Pics

2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

Lancôme Global International Artist and Celebrity Makeup Artist Sheika Daley
Beauty

Beneath The Brush: Lancôme’s Global International Artist Sheika Daley Talks Career Trajectory, Self-Care And More

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals 7 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz
Entertainment

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Trending
Hollywood Confidential Honors Lupita Nyong'o
Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Is Pretty In Pink On The Hollywood Confidential Stage

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Entertainment

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

BravoCon 2023
Style & Fashion

Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Britni Ricards
Beauty

Cota Skin Founder Britni Ricards Has A 24K Approach To Black Skincare

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Rapper Trina’s Pink And Purple Ombre ‘Fit Is Perfect For Looking Good While Staying Cool During Hot Girl Summer

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close