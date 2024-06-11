Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Kerry Washington Supports Her Man At The Tribeca Film Festival And Looks Good While Doing It

Kerry Washington is killing it at the Tribeca Film Festival, giving style, trend, and sophisticated chic.

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
kerry washington "The Knife" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

We’re used to seeing Kerry Washington slay a red carpet, turn heads at a movie premiere, or own the stage for her own projects. However, during one of her most recent industry appearances, the spotlight was on someone else: her husband.

That’s right, hubby, former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, made his directorial debut at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival with The Knife. And who better to be right next to the man of the hour than his biggest supporter (and style slayer), Kerry herself?

Keep scrolling for details on how Kerry supported her man in the most stylish way possible.

RELATED:Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Famous Marc Bouwer Dress To The ABFF Awards

Kerry Washington rocks a red modern mosaic-like sequin dress on the Tribeca Flim Festival carpet.

"The Knife" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The former Scandal actress oozed “my man, my man, my man” as she arrived at SVA Theater on June 9 with Nnamdi.  Kerry was dressed for the occasion in a dazzling red ensemble, a vibrant choice that mirrored the excitement of the evening.

The actress and producer wore a modern sequin midi-length dress from Sportmax, a choice that not only reflected camera lights but also Kerry’s beaming pride. The dress was covered in square fabric pieces, creating a shimmering, mosaic-like effect.

The garment’s sleeveless design with slightly padded shoulders added a structured silhouette and framed the 47-year-old’s body perfectly. Her look gave flapper girl, sophisticated chic, and glamour goddess all at the same time.

Kerry complemented the dress with minimalistic jewelry and black pumps. Her hair was fun, whimsy, and playful in a medium-length bob with bangs, framing her face elegantly.

Throughout the night, Kerry not only looked good but was also her man’s biggest cheerleader. Cameras caught her admiring him as he worked the carpet and took interviews. Following the event, Kerry took her pride to Instagram with a post highlighting Nnamdi and recapping his film and event.

See Kerry’s #ProudWifey moment below.

Social media couldn’t help but take notice, praising the couple for their love and support for each other’s careers while dropping an emoji or two for Kerry’s stand-out fit.

Kerry Washington takes trend to Tribeca.

In addition to her past appearance with Nnamdi, Kerry has been killing it at the Tribeca Film Festival. Held from June 5-16, the annual festival has offered the fashionista several opportunities to give the girlies a look.

On June 7, Kerry attended a Chanel luncheon celebrating the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, a platform that supports and champions women in film. Wearing the legacy fashion house from head to toe, Kerry not only looked chic but also used her platform to advocate for gender equality in the industry.

Kerry’s Chanel couture was a perfect blend of casual and sophisticated, a reflection of her versatile style. She wore a textured pink and black suit with an oversized blazer and a checkered pattern mini skirt. The blazer was covered in fringe-like details, a playful nod to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, while the skirt’s texture resembled rosettes, a subtle tribute to the blooming talent at the event.

Underneath the blazer, Kerry opted for a crisp white t-shirt with Chanel pins. She topped off her look with a mini black quilted handbag, black strappy high-heeled sandals and silver jewelry.

CHANEL Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch To Celebrate The THROUGH HER LENS Program - Arrivals

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

The entire fit was a masterclass in modern elegance and timeless trend. Yes, Sis! 10s across the board.

Whether supporting her man, championing women in entertainment, or simply showcasing her impeccable style, Kerry Washington always gives us something to talk about. With a few days left in the marathon film extravaganza, we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

RELATED:

Still A Mess: Kerry Washington & Delroy Lindo Return In The First Look Images Of ‘UnPrisoned’ Season Two + Date Announcement

7 Times Kerry Washington’s Style Slayed During Her ‘Thicker Than Water’ Book Tour

RELATED TAGS

celebrity red carpet fashion kerry washington Newsletter tribeca film festival

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Serves Luscious Curls At The Fenty Hair Launch Party

"The Knife" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival
Style & Fashion

Kerry Washington Supports Her Man At The Tribeca Film Festival And Looks Good While Doing It

Father's Day Gift
Shop

The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Type Of Dad In Your Live

Chrisette Michele Bobby Valentino
Celebrity

Chrisette Michele and Bobby V Spark Romance Rumors

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Shop

Recreate Chloe Bailey’s Vibrant Yellow Cut-Out Swimsuit Look That Has The Internet Buzzing

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Curls In The Streets Of New York And We Are Here For It

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Red Carpet - 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Motherhood And Her Surrogacy Journey

Trending
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening
Hair

Kenya Moore’s Mane-Worthy Atlanta Spa Opening Was Everything It Needed To Be

51st Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Tamron Hall & Jennifer Hudson’s Black Girl Magic Shined At The 2024 Daytime Emmys

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Surprise Fans With A Cute Cameo In Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” Video

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere 8 items
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige, Method Man, 50 Cent And More Attend The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere Party

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close