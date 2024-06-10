The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Type Of Dad In Your Live

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

We appreciate Dad daily, but when Father’s Day comes around, this year on June 16, we go the extra mile to make them feel celebrated. Whether it’s your father, the father of your children, your father-in-law, or another amazing dad in your tribe, Father’s Day is the opportune time to show off your thoughtful gift-giving skills.

Dads come in all shapes and sizes, with different interests and hobbies. The key to thoughtful gift-giving is to listen. What does Dad like or need? If he has everything, think about items that could improve their life like a back massager or their favorite spirit. Keep scrolling for Father’s Day gift ideas for every type of dad and all budgets.

For The Dad Who Spends A Lot Of Time In His Car

Men have a special relationship with their cars. According to an article on Medium by Dr. Hashim AlZain, “men develop a personal relationship with their cars because they perceive them as an extension of their own personality.”

This dad spends a lot of time in his whip and likes to accessorize his ride to accommodate his needs. He’ll appreciate this sleek LAXON Air Massage Vehicle Seat ($399) that crosses every box from self-care to protecting his investment. The Dr. Well back and thigh massager provides a comforting experience through its elevated design. Available in multiple colorways, this one is a luxury buy.

For The Sneaker Head

For the dad, who has a mean kick game, he’ll appreciate these New Balance 9060 ($150) sneakers that exude style and swag. New Balance is having a moment thanks to their innovative 9060 line that comes in trendy colorways that are as comfortable as they are fly.

For The Whiskey Lover

Black dads love whiskey and they love Jamie Foxx. Combine the two with a tasty bottle of BSB Whisky ($24.99) created by the beloved Hollywood actor. Foxx’s BSB Whiskey, which stands for Brown Sugar Blend, is described as “perfectly blends the aromatic spice of cinnamon with the rich, comforting sweetness of brown sugar.”

“Life is precious, so I’ve always tried living it to the fullest. As an avid whiskey drinker, owning a brand that is sippable and unlike any other has been a life goal of mine; with BSB, I’m finally making that happen,” Jamie Foxx, BSB Owner & Creative Director, said in a press release. “BSB is an ode to my personal philosophy – it’s about bringing people together to celebrate life and have fun.”

With a matte black bottle and “BSB” chenille letter patch that glows in the dark, this 70-proof packs a bold taste and design.

For The Father Who Collects Sports Memorabilia

NY Giants great Carl Banks is back with another stylish collection the sports enthusiast dad, in your life, can rock all year round. The limited-edition Starter and Giants legend Carl Banks 1925 Collection ($173.99) pays homage to the year the NY Giants was sold for $1 to the current owners. The limited edition Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt is made with deluxe fabric.

For The Father Who Likes To Smell Good

Marc-Antoine Barrois’ Tilia ($160) is a breath of fresh air in a bottle. Perfect for the summer, this sweet and bright scent will turn heads. With a long-lasting formula, this unique fragrance is a blend of linden tree, broom, jasmine, and heliotrope. With one spray of their powerful elixir, Dad will leave a trail of delight with everyone who crosses paths with.

For The Grill Master

The Kenmore 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill ($185.63) is the perfect gift for the Dad who considers himself a grillmaster. This retro tabletop grill causes a scene wherever it goes. Packing cooking power with two burners, you can fit up to nine burgers on this propane grill.

Elevate Dad’s Kenmore Grill with a Crowd Cow Father’s Day Gift Box that includes McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy All Purpose Seasoning Blend. The Crowd Cow Father’s Day Gift Box with premium meat selection and a new seasoning blend.

“Layering flavors and textures is a technique I’ve always used to take my backyard cooking to the next level. I’m extremely excited to share this approach through the Grill Mates collaboration,” said Max (The Meat Guy) Greb in a press release. “We’ve developed three versatile blends that provide easy, next level flavor.”

For The Plant Daddy

Plants pack a long list of benefits. With Father’s Day being in June, which is also Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a snake plant ($10.99) is a thoughtful gift for multiple reasons.

According to Shana Taylor, owner of the Black-owned plant cafe Soil Vibes, “Gifting a plant such as a snake plant can bring therapeutic and health benefits. snake plants are on top of the list for purifying the air. they are also low-maintenance plants. Perfect for low light environments and dads with busy schedules.”

