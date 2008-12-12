FANTASY FRIDAY: Holiday Heels

Here’s our wish list for the ultimate shoe this holiday season.
Brylyn Bootie
A Tory Burch must-have this season, the Brylyn Bootie is perfect to wear with everything from your super skinny jeans to your holiday cocktail dresses.
$450 at toryburch.com
Christian Louboutin
Orlan Double Platform T-Straps
High suede platform with a peek-a-boo peep-toe. $885.00 at saksfifthavenue.com
Extreme Cutout Sandal
Choose stone (silver) nappa leather or black calfskin. Open toe. Studded detail. Buckled ankle strap. 4 7/10″ stiletto heel. Made in Italy. $780 at neimanmarcus.com
Chloé Cross front pumps
Step out in style in these classic peep-toe pumps with a strappy twist. In a rich emerald green tone, Chloé’s pumps are the perfect addition to your holiday outfit.
Was $695, now $347.50 at net-a-porter.com