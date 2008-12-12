CLOSE
FANTASY FRIDAY: Holiday Heels

Here’s our wish list for the ultimate shoe this holiday season.

Brylyn Bootie

A Tory Burch must-have this season, the Brylyn Bootie is perfect to wear with everything from your super skinny jeans to your holiday cocktail dresses.

$450 at toryburch.com

Christian Louboutin
Orlan Double Platform T-Straps

High suede platform with a peek-a-boo peep-toe. $885.00 at saksfifthavenue.com

Extreme Cutout Sandal

Choose stone (silver) nappa leather or black calfskin. Open toe. Studded detail. Buckled ankle strap. 4 7/10″ stiletto heel. Made in Italy. $780 at neimanmarcus.com

Chloé Cross front pumps

Step out in style in these classic peep-toe pumps with a strappy twist. In a rich emerald green tone, Chloé’s pumps are the perfect addition to your holiday outfit.

Was $695, now $347.50 at net-a-porter.com

