FANTASY FRIDAY: Holiday Heels

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Here’s our wish list for the ultimate shoe this holiday season.

Brylyn Bootie

A Tory Burch must-have this season, the Brylyn Bootie is perfect to wear with everything from your super skinny jeans to your holiday cocktail dresses.

$450 at toryburch.com

Christian Louboutin

Orlan Double Platform T-Straps

High suede platform with a peek-a-boo peep-toe. $885.00 at saksfifthavenue.com

Extreme Cutout Sandal

Choose stone (silver) nappa leather or black calfskin. Open toe. Studded detail. Buckled ankle strap. 4 7/10″ stiletto heel. Made in Italy. $780 at neimanmarcus.com

Chloé Cross front pumps

Step out in style in these classic peep-toe pumps with a strappy twist. In a rich emerald green tone, Chloé’s pumps are the perfect addition to your holiday outfit.

Was $695, now $347.50 at net-a-porter.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: