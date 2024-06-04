Subscribe
Kash Doll Hosts A Swanky Baby Shower At An Atlanta Louis Vuitton Store

Kash Doll gathered friends and family at the Louis Vuitton store to celebrate baby Klarity with a swanky baby shower, and it was luxurious!

Published on June 4, 2024

Kash Doll hosts a unique baby shower at an Atlanta Louis Vuitton store

The rapper, who is expecting her second child with Tracy T, took to Instagram to show off the pinktastic occasion dubbed “Barbie Shower.” Loved ones of the “Kommandments” rapper filled the Atlanta store, toting gifts for baby Klarity along with lots of love and well wishes.

Related Stories

In a carousel of photos and videos posted to the 32-year-old rapper’s Instagram page, she walks into the store with her man and son, clad in a pink, ruffled Albina Dyla gown, Tom Ford heels, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

“O nothing just had my baby girl baby shower in Louis Vuitton…. When i say i walked away filled with joy 🤩 i just can’t believe my life sometimes.. to show my baby girl this much love before she touch down just only prove even more how you can also receive good karma 💕💕 thank to all my loved ones I’m so grateful for y’all and o Louis I’ll keep spending all our money there 🥂 y’all alright wit me!” she captioned her post.

Kash Doll is known for many things, including her always-perfect hair. Now, she can add that she was the first person to host an in-store baby shower at the Louis Vuitton store. Baby Klarity is already setting a standard before she’s entered the world, and her parents couldn’t be more excited.

The Detroit-native is due to give birth to her summer baby in a few weeks. We’re wishing her a safe and healthy delivery!

 

 

