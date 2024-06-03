Subscribe
Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival

Watching Queen Latifah twerk on stage was not on our 2024 bingo card.

Published on June 3, 2024

Janelle monae at OUTLOUD Music Festival At 2024 WeHo Pride

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Janelle Monae’s free spirit is so infectious, she was able to extract a few minutes of on stage twerking from Queen Latifah at the OUTLOUD music festival.

In a clip posted to Instagram user Ed Wang’s page, Monae brings Gabrielle Union and Queen Latifah to the stage. “I want my sisters out here. I want my sisters out here,” she says as she leads the two women to the front of the audience.

“Legends, Legends,” she says before stopping to dance with the women. Almost on cue, Latifah does a little two-step before bending over for a little twerk session. The hilarious moment, which spotlights an iconic sisterhood amongst peers, went viral after it was posted online.

The clip, which was also posted by Union and picked up by The Shade Room, left fans smiling from ear to ear because Hip Hop’s Queen showed another side of herself – literally.

Commenters showed their appreciation for the moment under The Shade Room’s post.

“They got the Queen twerkin! 🙌🏾😂,” one fan wrote.

“Never thought I’d see Queen Latifah throwing that thang!!! 😂 but love that for her,” another person said.

Another fan joked, “32 years of living I ain’t seen Queen Latifah bend over to pick up a pencil.”

“Y’all know Queen had a cocktail or two. We ain’t neva gonna see her do dis again 😂,” someone else commented.

The moment, although quick, shows a side of Latifah that most don’t get to see. The rapper and actress lives her life on the conservative side, which is the polar opposite of her friend Monae. So when the three women gathered on stage for a brief dance intermission, all attention gravitated toward the “Equalizer” actress as she let her hair down and enjoyed the moment.

We love to see it! What do you think? Was Queen Latifah twerking onstage with Janelle Monae at the OUTLOUD Music Festival on your 2024 bingo card?

