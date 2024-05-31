Subscribe
Yung Miami Sends Her Son To 5th Grade Prom In Style

Yung Miami sent her son Jai Wiggins Jr. to fifth grade prom in style. The pre-teen looked dapper in a black suit and Off-White kicks.

Published on May 31, 2024

Yung Miami son prom

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

With all the hype surrounding high school prom season, it’s easy to forget other grades also celebrate graduation with prom. Yung Miami’s son Jai Wiggins Jr. went to his fifth-grade prom in style. The youngster looked dapper in a black suit with Off-White kicks while his date looked adorable in a sparkly blue dress.

The kiddies posed in front of a white Maybach truck and took a fun video inside hanging out the top of the sunroof. The adorable carousel ended with a group photo of the fifth-graders posing in their prom looks.

The Instagram post is the latest for the Miami rapper, who returned to social media with new visuals and a new attitude. “No more overthinking, no more being sad, no more 2nd guessing myself! I’m investing in myself. Against all odds!!!” she captioned a clip showing her surrounded by fans and flashing lights. It looks like Yung Miami is kicking back up the promo for her Yams solo era.

She recently appeared on an episode of Complex’s That’s Deep where she discussed off-the-wall topics like aliens and Drake’s alleged BBL.

Yung Miami Son + More Celebrity Kids Prom

Other celebrity kids, like Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs also went to prom this year. With everything going on with their father, the siblings were all smiles.

Chance Combs also went to prom, in 2024, showing off her style in a lavender sequin gown with floral details.

Epic Prom Send-Offs

Prom send-offs hit new levels this year with teens showing out in Met Gala-like arrivals. Booker T. Washington High School went viral for its “Once Upon A Time” themed prom parade.

Yung Miami Sends Her Son To 5th Grade Prom In Style

