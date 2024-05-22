Subscribe
Nene Leakes Heats Up Instagram In A Red Lace Romper

The Queen of Aging Backward is unapologetically showing off on social media again.

Published on May 22, 2024

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party With Tank, Ne-Yo & Mario

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Queen of Aging Backward is at it again!

Nene Leakes turned up the heat on Instagram this week, sporting a sexy red lace romper – and now we are all looking for water.

The reality TV star and fashionista is not playing games with social media fans with her outfit. She has us all asking, “Where are you going, girl?” 

Keep scrolling for details on Linnethia’s fire ensemble.

Nene Leakes is not giving out water, but she is turning up the heat.

On May 21, Nene posted a two-picture carousel to her profile. Making the girlies gag with her backyard photoshoot, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star brought the heat in both shots.

She posed in a vibrant, form-fitting red lace romper that accented her every curve. The outfit featured a strapless velvet neckline, lace-up detail at the front, and biker shorts at the bottom. She accessorized the lacy number with a chic silver watch and a delicate bracelet.

The 56-year-old’s long, straight blonde hair complements her fit and glowing skin. If there is one thing Nene loves to do, it is to slay a buss-down middle part. Yesss, Sis!

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Lives In Her Blonde Baddie Era

Fans and followers quickly flooded her comments section with compliments, loving her backyard photo shoot and seductive slay. “Imma keep my mouth closed cause when my kids are grown and I’m 50 I’m coming in strong like this too 😂,” said one fan expressing admiration for Nene’s timeless beauty. “LADY IN RED ❤️❤️❤️,” posted another commenting on the romper’s bright hue.

This latest fashion moment is one of many where Nene has demonstrated her ability to turn heads, set trends, and get the girlies talking. Whether on the screen, in the host chair, or working the stage, Nene inspires us with her fashion-forward choices and bold attitude.

NeNe Leakes Reveals She’s Over The Drama And In Her Soft Era

Petty Much? Nene Leakes Hangs Out With Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, And His Lady Friend

Nene Leakes Newsletter Real Housewives Of Atlanta

