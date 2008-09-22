CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Stacked

Leave a comment

I’m hoping this striking fruit holder will encourage me to eat more fruit. This vertical storage from www.chiasso.com allows fruit to breath and ripen without bruising. Made of polished stainless steel and measures 4″l x 4″w x 16″h.

A little pricey at 28 dollars, but so worth getting your daily fruit intake.

chiasso , fruit bowl , stainless steel

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close