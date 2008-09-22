Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m hoping this striking fruit holder will encourage me to eat more fruit. This vertical storage from www.chiasso.com allows fruit to breath and ripen without bruising. Made of polished stainless steel and measures 4″l x 4″w x 16″h.

A little pricey at 28 dollars, but so worth getting your daily fruit intake.

Also On HelloBeautiful: