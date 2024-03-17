You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey debuted a new blonde hairstyle this weekend that you need to see. Dropping pictures of the fire cut on Instagram on March 16, the bombshell has everyone talking.

Lori’s new out-of-the-box look is a daring departure from her usual dark and natural tresses. The Yevrah owner tends to wear her crown in juicy curls, chic bobs, or sleek ponytails.

Her new look, however, shows a brighter, much edgier side to the 27-year-old and further solidifies her place as a risk-taker and trendsetter. The fashion girlies are swooning!

Lori Harvey’s blonde hair is a vibe.

Lori’s new look debuted on the March 15 digital cover of Numéro Netherlands. One of the international magazine’s latest cover girls, Lori slays in several editorial shots for the online issue.

In selecting Lori as their cover girl, the magazine describes her as a “millennial trailblazer.” Numéro Netherlands writes on Instagram, “Lori stands out as an entrepreneur, a compassionate philanthropist, and an accomplished model. With her proven entrepreneurial skills and influential presence in the business world, Lori possesses unique and undefinable qualities that not only captivate everyone’s attention but also hold the power to make a significant impact on the world.”

Most Numéro Netherlands images feature the model influencer with lighter hair and powder makeup. Lori wears multiple hairstyles: sandy blonde tresses, reddish strawberry blonde hues, and her signature dark brown hair. It’s important to note that even the darker hair shots are edgy, with Lori emerging from black mesh fabric.

The fashionista, expectedly, rocks various designer labels in the digital images. Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Dion Lee, and Dolce & Gabbana all provided garments for the shoot. Much of her cover jewelry is from David Yurman, Messika, and Tiffany & Co.

Lori definitely serves lewks in her newest editorial, giving unapologetic couture and trend.

Lori credits her mother, Marjorie, for her love of fashion.

In addition to blessing fans with haute style, Lori also spoke with the publication about entrepreneurship, her start in modeling, and her former passions as a competitive equestrian.

“I have technically been modeling since I was very young, booking my first modeling gig for a kids’ clothing boutique called Cotton Tails. The ad even ran in the local newspaper,” Lori told the outlet. “However, I first fell in love with fashion when I started attending major runway shows with my mother.”

While it’s hard to imagine Lori now outside of her fashion icon and trendsetter status, her current career is a pivot. She originally considered a career in equestrian jumping but was forced to stop after an injury.

Lori told Numéro Netherlands, “It was an eye-opening moment for me because show jumping was my first love and passion, but my accident made me tap into my other interests, like modeling and fashion, and I’ve loved every single moment of the journey. I truly do believe, even as heartbreaking as it was, that everything happens for a reason.”

While you gag over Lori’s new look and epic shots, read her full interview here.

