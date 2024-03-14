Attention Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Coming To A City Near You

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Attention, hotties, this is not a drill.

It is officially Hot Girl Summer again, and it’s time to get your outfits, nail looks and lace fronts ready. Because the queen of all of these fabulous things, Megan Thee Stallion, has officially dropped dates for her summer tour. Aaaaaaah!

On March 13, the Hot Girl leader took to Instagram with a tour promo picture and official dates for her highly anticipated tour. Posting a magazine cover-style announcement, Meg is getting her fans ready.

In the image, Meg lies in a swimming pool, looking up seductively at the camera. Like the fans she aims to attract, she is a hot girl in summer.

She is wearing a cute, silver string bikini. Her hair is glossy in the wet-hair trend, and her makeup is soft and natural.

The “Hiss” rapper captions her post, “HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR ☀️☀️☀️ Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY 🔥 I told you what cities today to get y’all prepared!”

Hotties have already jumped in Meg’s comments section excited about the tour schedule. From requesting tickets early and tagging friends to shouting out their cities, fans can’t get enough. Celebrities like Kerry Washington and Paris Hilton have also joined in the Hot Girl Summer frenzy.

Official Hot Girl Summer tour dates with Megan Thee Stallion Drop March 20.

As of right now, the 29-year-old’s tour will hit 27 cities and start in mid-May. Houston, Megan’s hometown, is on the list along with other U.S. cities, such as Las Vegas, Chicago and New York City. International cities include Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Meg says the final dates and city announcements will drop March 20. Get ready, hotties!

RELATED

Megan Thee Stallion X Nike Join Forces To Create Customizable Air Max 97 Sneakers

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart