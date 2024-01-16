Iconic Streetwear Brands That Give Us The Ultimate Nostalgia

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The entire world moves to the pulse of hip-hop culture and the fashion industry is not exempt. From the hood to Hollywood, iconic streetwear brands, inspired by underground rap culture, have set the style tone for “what’s cool” for generations.

We invented swag, the word, and the vibe, and there are millions of dollars to prove it. At its height, Sean Combs’ streetwear line, Sean John, was pulling in $525 million in annual sales, according to GQ.

Iconic Streetwear Brands

Streetwear brands like Phat Farm, Rocawear, and Sean John were born out of hip-hop feeling left out of the fashion conversation. Black music and Black style define the fabric of culture, and here are a few brands that helped pioneer the way to global Black fashion influence.

The urban wear movement continues to dictate fashion trends with luxury designers like “Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci and Alexander Wang designing high-end versions of streetwear,” TheHollwoodReporter reports.

Iconic street brands left an indelible mark on the culture. Keep scrolling to see the streetwear brands that pushed the culture forward.

FUBU

FUBU, “For Us, By Us,” was founded in 1992 by Daymond John and his friends and co-founders, Carlton E. Brown, J. Alexander Martin, and Keith C. Perrin. John took $100,000 from mortgaging his home and invested it into the fashion line, and the rest is history. The endeavor was a pioneering move that pushed hip-hop culture and Black fashion entrepreneurship onto the mainstream radar.

Sean John

Sean Combs launched an urban-wear line in his namesake in 1998. The streetwear brand ended up becoming an immediate retail and runway success. In 2000, Combs was nominated by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for Menswear Designer of the Year.

Rocawear

Jay Z launched Rocawear in 1999, a fashion spin-off of the rapper-turned-music mogul’s record label, Roc-A-Fella. The line was stocked with hip-hop-inspired gear, and the designs paid homage to the Brooklyn native’s street roots.

Phat Farm

Russell Simmons changed the game in 1992 with his clothing line Phat Farm, which featured preppy designs like argyle prints. The influential brand become a multimillion-dollar business as well as launching Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat. Both brands were sold to Kellwood Apparel in 2004 for a reported $140 million, reports TheHollywoodReporter.

Baby Phat

Former Def Jam executive Russell Simmons expanded his fashion label, Phat Fashions, into womenswear with the launch of Baby Phat in 1999. The line was helmed by his then-wife, model Kimora Lee Simmons. Baby Phat was popular for its velour tracksuits and jeweled baby girl t-shirts.

House of Dereon

Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles launched their fashion line, “House Of Dereon” in 2006. Fashion was a natural extension for the mother-daughter-duo, since Tina was a seamstress in their hometown of Houston, Texas and designed some of Destiny’s Child’s most iconic stage looks.

Apple bottoms

Rapper Nelly launched “Apple Bottoms” in 2003 as a denim label. The jeans were known for the apple logo on the back pocket of the pants, intended to accent a round derriere. The brand eventually expanded into clothes, perfume, and accessories.

