Holiday Gift Guide: Luxury Gifts On A Budget

Published on December 18, 2023

Not all gifts are created equal. Sometimes, a bag must be droppeth. Spoil the special person in your life with a luxurious gift they will remember forever.

He or she has been good all year and they’re over deserving of something nice. These luxurious gifts won’t break the bank, but they’ll look like they did.

From the must-have bag of the season to the viral Pandora Bracelet taking over TikTok, here are five luxurious gift ideas on a budget.

Pandora

Courtesy Of Brand

Sparkling Tennis Bracelet

This viral bracelet has been making waves on TikTok. Pandora’s Sparkling Tennis Bracelet is the perfect accent piece for her wrist. Made with Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia, this piece screams luxury with an even prettier price tag. At $115, it’s affordable but says you care. With in-store pick-up provided on the Pandora website, beat the lines and make a lasting impression because nothing says ‘I love you,’ like jewelry.

Courtesy Of Brand

Brandon Blackwood

Courtesy Of Brand

Mini Metal Minaudière 

Brandon Blackwood always gets it right. His latest release is a super sleek metal bag that will shine brighter than other clutches in a 10-mile radius. Literally. Made out of stainless steel with a removable crossbody chain, the Brandon Blackwood Mini Metal Miniaudiere is a statement piece. Thank me later.

Courtesy Of Brand

The Million Roses

Courtesy Of Brand

Classic Black Box | Red Roses- $290

Give her flowers she’ll remember forever. The Million Roses reimagined floral arrangements with their first-ever preserved flower box collection in the world. These roses, packaged in a sleek and luxe black box, last up to 3 years (with proper care).

Courtesy Of Brand

Classic Black Box | Red Roses

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Courtesy Of Brand

PILLOW TALK DREAMS COME TRUE

Charlotte Tilbury knows how to make a gal feel good. Just a glance at the signature rose gold packaging makes you feel rich. The Pillow Talk Vault is the ultimate gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life. The magical Pillow Talk makeup vault debuted in 2022 and is back this year, for a limited time only. The vault features 14 full-size Pillow Talk makeup icons, perfectly packaged in an easy-to-gift vanity case with mirror.

Courtesy Of Brand

Swarovski X Skims

Courtesy Of Brand

Swarovski X SKIMS Body Chain

Kim Kardashian’s SKIM collaborated with Swarovski for a sensual collection that will make you shine bright like a diamond in the bedroom or on the beach. The recipient of this sexy octagon-cut, imperial-Swarovski encrusted body chain can wear it as a statement piece or in private, either way, it’s an investment piece for the boudoir.

Courtesy Of Brand

