Carl Banks Drops The NYG x Starter “NYC Lights” Collection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion and sports are inextricably linked. Just think about it: Michael Jordan made his NBA debut wearing red and white Nikes, which eventually became the iconic Air Jordan 1s. Deion Sanders’ distinct style often included windbreaker sets and flashy gold…everything. Joe Namath’s fur. In the 90s, emerged a brand that captured the swagger of the culture — Starter. The Starter Jacket merged sports, fashion, and hip-hop.

Carl Banks NYG Starter Collection

Carl Banks, Lawrence Taylor, and Pepper Johnson recreated the iconic “Badfellas” poster from the early 90s for the “NYC Lights” Legacy Collection campaign featuring the red satin Starter jacket in a Black remix. Carl Banks, Giants great, changed the game when he breathed new life into the Starter brand with his Legacy collection.

Everyone wanted a Starter jacket, back in the day, but there were just some elite jackets that not even the biggest names could get their hands on. One of those unattainable jackets is Bill Belichick’s bright red Starter Jacket that could be seen in the air as he was carried on the shoulders of Lawrence Taylor across the field after the Giants won Superbowl XXV.

“Do you know how rare that jacket was?” Banks asked during a candid chat with Rakim and Ed Lover for a hip-hop 50 x Starter conversation. “We couldn’t even get that as players.”

In an earlier interview on Good Morning Football, Banks credited Starter with redefining how fans looked at the sport. “They tuned in every week to see what Starter was putting on each team’s sideline, and it was different.”

You don’t have to be a Giants fan to love this jacket, it’s classic. The limited collection also includes a classic t-shirt, hoodie, and the iconic Satin jacket just in time for the holidays.

Shop Now

RELATED STORIES:

Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts For Him

Carl Banks Dishes On Starter X MLB Collection: It’s An Homage To Hip-Hop