Top 5 Fitness Holiday Gift Guide

If you have a fitness buff on your list, here are some gift ideas to help meet their workout goals this holiday season.

Adidas Yatra Studio Knit Pants

For yoga sessions, aerobic adventures or just chilling out in sporty style, these Adidas Yatra Studio Knit Pants are ahead of the competition thanks to their flattering slim fit and ClimaLite® fabric that sweeps sweat away from your skin.

$55 at shopadidas.com

Polar FT40 Monitor

Track your heart rate and calories burned plus measure your fitness level with this device.

$180 at polarusa.com

Manduka Yoga Mat

The Black Mat PRO from Manduka is the ultimate yoga mat. It’s thick, dense, durable, and the last mat you’ll ever have to buy.

$85.00 at manduka.com

Nike Women’s Short Bra Top

This Nike Short Running Bra Top is a a workout staple. Ideal for the gym, your weekend run, or an after-work yoga session.

$27.97 at dicksportinggoods.com

Nike Gym Club Bag

This bag has a drawstring shoe compartment, which keeps your smelly sneaks away from everything else you’re toting around.

$55 at store.nike.com

