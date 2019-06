Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Mariah Carey may finally be pregnant. According to Page Six and NBC News, Carey was spotted coming out of a well-known ob/gyn’s office on North Crescent Boulevard, clutching what looked like a sonogram and being greeted by her entourage with cheers.

Mariah, who married Nick Cannon this year in a quickie Bahamas ceremony, has indicated that she wants to start a family.

