Halle Bailey Channels Janet Jackson For Halloween

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG just gave us the cutest couple’s costume for Halloween.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the songstress took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed as Janet Jackson from the 1993 film, Poetic Justice. To complement her look, of course DDG was dressed as Tupac from the film and the pair channeled the characters perfectly.

For the look, Bailey rocked Jackson’s signature all black ensemble including a black beret, a black T-shirt and black jeans. She even styled her hair and makeup just like Janet’s from the early ’90s film, wearing Jackson’s signature braids and soft beat. She also paired her outfit with long white nails.

The actress’s boo DDG dressed as Tupac’s character Lucky from the same film, rocking a baseball jersey and a backwards hat.

Bailey shared the photos of the couple on her Instagram page, captioning the photo dump, “poetic justice, put it in a song 🖤🎶✨#halloween2023”

Check it out below.

This is too good! While some fans completely ate this look up in the comments, others continued to speculate if the signer is pregnant or not, especially after The Little Mermaid star’s Glamour profile was published featuring a misplaced quote from the interview that read, “Being a mum, being newly married — there’s a positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.”

Although the magazine has since cleaned up the misplaced quote, confirming that it didn’t come from Bailey, fans continue to keep an eye out for a potential pregnancy announcement from the couple as baby bump rumors continue to circle the internet. And although they have yet to confirm or deny pregnancy rumors, Halle and DDG are certainly enjoying sharing their adorable relationship with the world!

