Can The Pill Control Who You’re Attracted To?

A new study suggests that the pill can change the kind of men you find yourself attracted to!

According to Scientific American, women tend to flock toward men whose histocompatibility complex (MHC) genes, which have a significant effect on a man’s scent, differ from their own. However, being on the pill can affect how one perceives a man’s MHC genes, causing them to be attracted to guys who have genes that are similar to their own.

So what does this mean for women in relationships on the pill?

Unfortunately, going off the pill mid-relationship can mean breakups for a lot of women who went into the relationship while on birth control. A study has shown that those who are in relationships with men with similar MHC genes are more likely to cheat and be less sexually satisfied! Bummer.

[from The Atlantic]

