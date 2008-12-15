The Perfect Bed: Two Pillows vs. Extra Pillows

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We’ve been talking to married friends, friends who co-habitate, and we’ve noticed the most common disagreement between those who share a bed is: Pillows.

While most of our female friends prefer the look of layering, the other sex could not care less. My significant other loves tons of pillows — for watching TV or placing between his knees for comfort. How do you feel about pillows on the bed?

The perfect bed? Lots of extra pillows or just two?

