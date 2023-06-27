Angela Bassett To Receive An Honorary Oscar – Though She Should Have Won One Already

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

And the Oscar finally goes to … Angela Bassett! Today, the three-decade-long career veteran was named one of four to receive an honorary golden statue from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors. Comedian Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Sundance director Michelle Satter will also receive awards.

The announcement comes after what many – including Black Twitter – called a snub during the 2023 Academy Awards. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Bassett lost the honor to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Bassett’s Recognition is Long Overdue

The 2023 Oscar nomination marked the second for Bassett. Her first was in 1994 for her iconic performance as Tina Turner in the culture classic, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a press statement.

Bassett’s long-standing career consists of movies, TV credits, and performances that continue to define Black culture. She remains one of the most esteemed actresses of all time – and looks good while doing it! From “Boyz N the Hood” and “Malcolm X” to “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Black Panther,” Bassett continues to influence us on and off camera. She was also named one of “TIME100’s Most Influential People” earlier this year.

According to the Academy, the Honorary Oscar statuette is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” We can think of no one more fitting of this award than Bassett. Though, in our opinion, she should have taken home a golden statue much earlier.

Bassett will receive the award on November 18 in Los Angeles. Congratulations, Angela!

