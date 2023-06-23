Gabrielle Union And Keith Powers Revive Black Rom-Coms With ‘The Perfect Find’

Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers enter the Black rom-com chat with Neflix’s The Perfect Find. The movie follows Jenna (played by Gabrielle Union), a 40-year-old woman who seemingly hits rock bottom when she gets publicly dumped by her equally-famous boyfriend and fired from her high-profile job. She dashes her pride to the side to ask Darcy (played by Gina Torres), her former rival, for a job at her publication. Her career is riding on this comeback, but when she falls for her younger colleague Ben (played by Keith Powers) – who happens to be Darcy’s son – things get tricky.

Jenna shows the power of starting over, no matter the age. Forty is a pivotal milestone. On average, most people experience midlife crises between 40 and 60 years old. As Jenna’s life crumbles, she shifts her perspective, navigates her pivot, a does what she has to do to choose herself.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, I chat with Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers about ageism in the entertainment industry, the power of pivoting in life, and the chemistry Jenna and Ben shared that make this a sensational rom-com. You can watch The Perfect Find today on Netflix.

