Subscribe
HomeHelloBuzz

Gabrielle Union And Keith Powers Revive Black Rom-Coms With ‘The Perfect Find’

The must-see romantic comedy follows Jenna, played by Gabrielle Union, and Ben, played by Keith Powers, and their forbidden romance.

| 06.23.23
Dismiss

Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers enter the Black rom-com chat with Neflix’s The Perfect Find. The movie follows Jenna (played by Gabrielle Union), a 40-year-old woman who seemingly hits rock bottom when she gets publicly dumped by her equally-famous boyfriend and fired from her high-profile job. She dashes her pride to the side to ask Darcy (played by Gina Torres), her former rival, for a job at her publication. Her career is riding on this comeback, but when she falls for her younger colleague Ben (played by Keith Powers) – who happens to be Darcy’s son – things get tricky.

Jenna shows the power of starting over, no matter the age. Forty is a pivotal milestone. On average, most people experience midlife crises between 40 and 60 years old. As Jenna’s life crumbles, she shifts her perspective, navigates her pivot, a does what she has to do to choose herself. 

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, I chat with Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers about ageism in the entertainment industry, the power of pivoting in life, and the chemistry Jenna and Ben shared that make this a sensational rom-com. You can watch The Perfect Find today on Netflix.

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union-Wade Shares Her Journey to 50, And How Setting Boundaries Keeps Her Youthful
Gabrielle Union Brought The Style To Her ‘The Perfect Find’ Press Tour

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From ‘The Perfect Find’ Premiere

#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That Honey Love

RELATED TAGS

gabrielle union Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April Cover
Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close