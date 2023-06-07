Keke Palmer and Draya Michele Both Stunned In An Alex Perry Ruched Mini Dress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Both Keke Palmer and Draya Michele looked fabulous in the Alex Perry ruched mini dress, and now we want one in our closets!

Every now and then, celebs fashionably twin up, and this time Keke Palmer and Draya Michele gave us a stylish double whammy that we love! The queens stepped out in a $1,800 (now on sale – yes, we checked) Alex Perry multicolored ruched dress, and both stars flexed in the garment. The strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline and opera-length gloves. Palmer gave us Jessica Rabbit vibes in her dress as she wore her hair in a similar style as the cartoon character and served body like Jessica Rabbit is famously known for.

The Big Boss star never looked so glamorous as she worked the dress with diamond hoop earrings, Miu Miu heels, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and a Kate Spade NY mini bag. Palmer posted the hot look to her Instagram with the caption, “Coming for everything I’m owed. #NewEra Have y’all watched the Big Boss movie and listened to the album? Don’t be late nah…..” Her followers loved her look and lit up her comment section with all the praises.

Draya Michelle sported her Alex Perry garb at a Grammy event back in February. The fashion designer styled her dress with clear sandals and a white feathered purse. She wore her hair in a messy bun and framed her gorgeous face with tendrils. Of course, her curves added pizazz to the dress, filling it out in all the right places.

