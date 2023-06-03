Niecy Nash Slays In A Red Greta Constantine Gown

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girlie and the beauty was just spotted on Instagram giving us another look that we absolutely love!

For her look, the actress donned an all-red ensemble that was everything! The Greta Constantine gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured a cold shoulder neckline and mermaid train. Styled by legendary style duo Wayman and Micah, Nash paired the strapless look with minimal jewelry to let the elegant look speak for itself perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs down with a middle part and loose curls to show off her flawless face.

Wayman and Micah shared an Instagram Reel of the starlet on their Instagram page as she was all smiles and modeled off the stunning look ahead of her appearance at Variety event held in Los Angeles.

“Niecy Nash Betts for Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual “Raising Our Voices” event,” they simply captioned the look before tagging the outfit deets in the caption.

Check out the look below.

“It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the styling duo’s followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”

Niecy just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and whenever she partners with Wayman and Micah, we already know she’s going to eat and leave no crumbs!

What do you think about this elegant look?

