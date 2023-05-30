Yung Miami Shows Us How To ‘Act Bad’ In A Cake-Induced Thong Swimsuit

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is declaring this a summer to Act Bad, and we’re here for it! The rapper, who’s been generating lots of buzz with her budding acting career and her show, Caresha, Please, is promoting her latest song in a cheeky way.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Miami strutted to the music of the City Girls’ latest single, Act Bad, featuring her on-again, off-again boo, Diddy, and Fabolous. Now the song is one thing, but the rapper’s thong one-piece with the words “Act Bad” across the chest takes the hit to another level.

“Bringing the mf heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ACTBAD 😎,” she captioned her post.

The comment section was lit, per usual.

Miami’s bestie, Saucy Santana, wrote, “I know Brother Love have a ball withchu, baby gal!!!!!”

Another commentator said, “Sis imma need to stop actin bad for one second please. I gotta catch my breath cuz danggg 😍😍😭😭😂.”

Act Bad has the potential to become the City Girls next summer anthem. The 29-year-old Miami-native has been actin bad with Diddy over the last couple of months, even though she said the two were just friends in a recent interview.

The couple was spotted this past weekend at an NBA game, and they were all smiles. Miami, if you like it, we love it! Act bad then!

