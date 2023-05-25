Angela Bassett Speaks On Tina Turner’s Passing: ‘How Do We Say Farewell To A Woman Who Owned Her Pain?’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The world was shocked to learn of the death of music icon Tina Turner earlier today and among those was actress Angela Bassett who took to Instagram to pay tribute to the superstar.

Bassett introduced many people and new generations to Turner’s amazing story when she portrayed her in the 1993 hit movie What’s Love Got to Do With It and took to the social media platform to reflect on their relationship and how much Tina Turner meant to her.

The actress shared a photo of the two icons together, seemingly during the time of filming the classic movie, where the ladies were all smiles and full of joy. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” she captioned the post, who was nominated for the 1994 Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

She continued, “through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me – for me – were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be “simply the best.” Angels sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Check out the sweet post below.

Rest well, Queen Tina.

