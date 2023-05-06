Chloë Bailey Performs In A Custom L.O.C.A Bodysuit

Chloë Bailey stole the show at a recent performance in Los Angeles earlier this week when she hit the stage in a custom yellow bodysuit from L.O.C.A. that was everything!
For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the mesh and sparkly ensemble to perfection that featured dramatic sleeves and cut outs throughout. The yellow look showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras and hit the stage for her effortless slay.
-
Prom Rundown: Sierra Gates, Erica Dixon, Tammy Rivera And Monica's Son Nail Their Prom Looks
-
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Sierra Gates' Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Nourie's Plant-Based Braiding Hair Has Officially Changed the Game
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For 'Fight Night'