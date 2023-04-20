Kelly Rowland Rocks A Brown Fear Of God Pantsuit To Perfection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland has done it again!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram earlier this week donning a beautiful brown look that left us with fashion envy.

Taking to the social platform, the “COFFEE” singer rocked a gorgeous two-piece pantsuit that featured a brown oversized blazer and matching brown tailored slacks from Fear of God. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with a nude bodysuit and wore minimal jewelry. The monochromatic look truly speaks for itself. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in loose curls as she served face and modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 15.1 million followers. She simply captioned the post, “Fear of God @fearofgod.”

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one follower commented underneath the photo while another wrote,” ” The singer’s friend Ciara commented with “Daaaaaanngg!!🔥.” Others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post to express their stamps of approval.

One thing about Kelly Rowland, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?

Did she nail it once again?

Don’t miss…

Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”