Nicki Minaj Poses In A Pair Of Denim Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Nicki Minaj's boots are everything!

Published on April 18, 2023

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense, and she looks incredible!

Taking to the social platform, the rapper modeled in a pair of high waist denim bottoms and a white t-shirt. But it was her denim designer boots that really got us talking. The starlet paired the look with a stunning pair of denim boots from Dolce & Gabbana and of course, she wore them to perfection.

The Queens native modeled the look while posing in a pink room and serving face and body in the process. She rocked short, bright red hair with the ends flipped up as she posed for her 217 million IG followers for the “Princess Diana” video shoot with Ice Spice.

“Like Grah Keep it a stack B!chs is a** if we keepin it crakk #HeavyOnIt,” Minaj captioned the IG post. Check it out below.

“My favorite look on you!!!! 😍 so pretty,” wrote fellow entertainer Chloe Bailey underneath Nicki’s fashionable photo dump while others wrote, “Hello Barbie ❤️” and “Baddie 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥” to give their stamps of approval on the rapper’s effortless slay.

We’re just loving this stylish look on Nicki Minaj and are obsessed with how she accessorized it for the music video. Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

Nicki Minaj Serves Elite Curves On ‘The Late Late Show’

Nicki Minaj Serves Harajuku Barbie In Marc Jacobs Latest Campaign, Heaven

Nicki Minaj Proves She’s The Head Barbie In Charge In A Purple Marc Jacobs Ensemble

HelloBeautiful

